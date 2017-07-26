Another day, another collision on main street of Rosewood

BAD ANGLE: Rosewood News co-owners Robyn McGrath (left) and Sue Krause and Cr David Pahlke want to see John Street upgraded to fix the steep camber of the road

CAMBER chaos rules in Rosewood.

Another day and another vehicle has collided with a shop front.

Last week the QT reported how Cr David Pahlke and local business owners wanted the State Government to level the crown in the main street.

They said the crown in the middle of John St was too high and was causing footpaths and shops to be flooded in heavy rain and other major issues for motorists and businesses, including large vehicles to collide with shop fronts because of the slope.

A caravan caused damage to the side of this shop front on Rosewood's main street. Contributed

"And guess what happened on Saturday? A caravan took out the drain pipe of the solicitor's building," Cr Pahlke said.

"Because of the camber in the road being too high in the middle and having to park on an angle, the caravan hit the downpipe of the building.

"This is what is happening all the time.

"It is only a matter of time before a big truck takes out a main post holding up a building and an awning collapses.

"It happened in the 1980s and residents tell me it has happened on other occasions.

"I have spoken to the local publican and they hit his sign all the time."

Rosewood News co-owner Sue Krause said her shop had also been hit by vehicles several times.

"It is just ongoing. This happens regularly," she said.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he had taken action on the issue.

He said that he sent a letter to former Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey with a copy of an article from the Border News about the pressing issue.

He has done the same thing with the QT story last week, only this time it was sent to Acting Minister Steven Miles.

"I have asked the Minister to address three matters," Mr Madden said.

"The first is whether the storm water system in John St is adequate for the rainfall it is receiving in high rainfall events.

"Secondly I have asked the Minister whether we need to inspect the storm water system to see if it is blocked with debris or soil.

"The third thing I have asked him to consider is whether the crown in the road in any parts of John St is too high."