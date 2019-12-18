Another day, another bloodbath at Today

The executive broom has been swept through the Today show office yet again, leaving a new line-up of presenters on the beleaguered breakfast show.

Channel 9 has announced who is in and who is out after months of speculation following the ousting of Georgie Gardner and Deborah Knight in favour of bringing back Karl Stefanovic into the fold.

Stefanovic will co-host the struggling show alongside Allison Langdon, as has been previously announced.

Alison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic. Picture: Instagram

New though is the fact Perth reporter Tracey Vo will be on the panel presenting news, while Tim Davies has been promoted from Weekend Today weather and Steve Jacobs "will be leaving Today to pursue other interests".

After losing his job on Seven's Sunday Night, Alex Cullen joins Today as sports reporter.

Interestingly rookie entertainment presenter Brooke Boney will stay on the show despite polarising viewers this year and Richard Wilkins has been further sidelined to co-host Weekend Today with Rebecca Maddern.

Jayne Azzopardi will do news on Weekend Today while Lauren Phillips has been brought on as weather presenter.

David Campbell is back doing Today Extra five days a week with Sylvia Jeffreys replacing Sonia Kruger, who has jumped ship to Channel 7.

Tim Davies with Georgie Gardner.

Belinda Russell will cover Jeffreys while she is on maternity leave in the new year.

Tom Steinfort, who presented news on Today this year, will return to reporting on 60 Minutes.

"We've brought together a team that Australia will love waking up with in 2020," Nine director of morning television Steven Burling said. "As one of Perth's most recognisable news presenters, Tracy will anchor the news bulletins; Tim has resonated with viewers presenting weather on weekends, balancing light hearted segments with the sometimes dire forecasts covering bushfires and weather disasters. Alex Cullen is a trusted voice on Australian television and we welcome him to Today, where his recent fill-in stints have won over viewers. And Brooke will continue the great work of delivering entertainment news and interviewing some of the world's biggest stars."

Steve Jacobs. Pic Katrina Bridgeford.

Burling continued: "Ally and Karl are quite simply two of the best news broadcasters in the country. Both have reported from conflict zones, they are more than comfortable going toe-to-toe against our most formidable politicians and quite honestly they're who you'd turn to in times of breaking news, be it here in Australia or anywhere in the world. Importantly though, Ally and Karl also know how to have a good laugh, they both have an infectious, self-deprecating sense of humour that I believe will appeal to viewers and the rest of the on-air team."

Tom Steinfort.

Of his departure, Steinfort tweeted: "A bit of personal news, am very much looking forward to returning to 60 Minutes in 2020. Will be great to work with my friends there again, covering the big stories in Australia and around the world!"

Brooke Boney.

Tracey Vo.

Lauren Phillips. Picture: Richard Dobson

Alex Cullen. Picture: John Appleyard