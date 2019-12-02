Menu
Latrell Mitchell’s options appear to be running out. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Another contract dead end for Latrell Mitchell

by Dean Ritchie
2nd Dec 2019 6:45 AM
Rugby Australia won't be making Latrell Mitchell a rich offer to switch codes.

Sources close to RA said Mitchell was discussed but no offer made and any preliminary interest had ceased.

Gold Coast remain solid in their chase after Wests Tigers shifted away from Mitchell.

The North Queensland Cowboys are still interested but haven't actively hunted Mitchell or lodged a formal offer.

It could leave the Titans as Mitchell's only option after RA dismissed suggestions Mitchell could be about to switch codes.

The Daily Telegraph has been told RA won't pursue Mitchell because:

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie doesn't formally start his role until the middle of next year;

Other players are a priority and need to be re-signed;

The organisation is confronting Israel Folau's $14 million legal battle against it and the NSW Waratahs.

"Latrell was discussed but RA has other priorities," the well-placed source said.

"No one spoke to his management.

"RA has players that need to be re-signed and the Folau case needs to be finalised.

"They also … want to make sure Rennie is involved in recruitment and selection decisions."

latrell mitchell nrl rugby australia sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

