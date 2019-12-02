Menu
Another charged out of Ben Currie investigation

Peter Hardwick
by
2nd Dec 2019 3:55 PM
A MAN charged in relation to an ongoing investigation into champion horse trainer Ben Currie has appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Anthony Raymond Stephens, 25, made a brief appearance alongside his solicitor Brad Skuse, of David Burns Lawyers, on a charge of "fraud to the value of at least $100,000" as the charge read.

He was not required to enter any plea to the charge and Mr Skuse asked that a condition of his client's bail in that he had to report to police once a week be removed.

Magistrate Robbie Davies said the charge appeared to read fraud to the value of between $30,000 and $100,000, pointing to seriousness.

However, Mr Davies acceded to the request and removed the reporting condition and remanded Stephens on bail with his case adjourned to February 3 next year.

Police claim Currie had engaged in "systematic fraudulent behaviour" from November 2016 to March this year having sourced "unregulated horse supplement designed to enhance race performance" by circumventing current testing methods.

Currie, 28, and co-accused David John Litzow, 41, also remain on bail and have not as yet had to plead to charges.

