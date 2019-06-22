Another brush with law proves costly for prisoner

A FEMALE prisoner who brushed a guard's hand aside while being given a verbal dressing down for bad behaviour has spent an extra four months behind bars.

The prisoner was also brought before an Ipswich court this week for further punishment.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard while it was not a violent act, it still amounted to an assault of a corrective services officer and was not acceptable.

The prisoner, Crystal Lee Rogers, 35, pleaded guilty to the serious assault of the Corrective Services officer at Spring Creek on February 12.

Rogers was an inmate at Southern Queensland Correctional Centre near Gatton.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Rogers became disgruntled during the morning distribution of medications to prisoners.

She complained and was directed to go back to her cell but continued to verbalise that she wanted to go back to the medication line.

Another prison officer took her back to her cell and a comment was made about her attitude, the court heard.

When the officer used her finger to emphasise the point, Rogers was said to have knocked the officer's hand away.

She was then directed to the wall and complied.

She later denied assaulting the officer, saying the contact was unintentional.

Defence lawyer Jim Coburn said bringing a criminal action was something of an overkill, because there were already adequate penalties within the prison system.

Mr Coburn said Rogers spent five days in the detention unit and one month on restrictions that included limiting the amount of money to buy items, and limited phone calls.

She was also restricted to four hours release from her cell.

"An officer was dispensing medications and she (Rogers) was lining up for her anti-psychotic medication, something she relies on,” Mr Coburn said.

"She saw what she believed to be an injustice. She took offence and was frog-marched back to her cell. Not allowed to take her medication.

"She was berated by the complainant.”

Mr Coburn said Rogers believed the officer was in her personal space when pointing the finger, and "she simply brushed the arm away”.

"The only criminality in this matter was brushing the hand away. She maintains (the officer) was invading her space,” he said.

Mr Coburn said Rogers had been successfully assessed and approved for parole release but because of the incident the release was put on hold - "a period in excess of four months”.

He said any further jail time would be crushing.

Magistrate Rob Turra said Rogers had significant criminal history that included offences of violence and assaults.

He noted there had been three assaults on a public officer and she had received jail sentences. He said while there was no injury caused, Rogers knew the implications of disobedience and assault in a prison setting.

"There have been three assaults since February this year,” he said.

"Your poor behaviour has continued over time.”

Mr Turra said given her history it could not be suggested there was an over-reaction.

Taking into account the five days she spent in the detention unit, the restrictions imposed, and the delay in her parole release as being an effective punishment, he would convict her of the offence but not further punish her.