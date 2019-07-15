Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Another bone found on NSW coast

15th Jul 2019 6:15 AM

INQUIRIES are being conducted after a bone was located on a beach at Port Macquarie on the NSW Mid North Coast.

On Sunday afternoon, the small bone, believed to be human, was discovered by passers-by in the vicinity of Flynn's Beach.

It has been seized by police and will be subject to forensic examination, with any results being compared with missing person records.

 

Bones, believed to be human, found by a spear fisherman on a reef in Port Macquarie last month. Supplied image
Bones, believed to be human, found by a spear fisherman on a reef in Port Macquarie last month. Supplied image

 

Bones belonging to one or more humans were discovered at Port Macquarie beaches last month.

A spear fisherman contacted police on Saturday June 15 after finding a bone in the water at Flynn's Beach. No other items were found during a search a day later.

More bones were found by another spear fisherman at nearby Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, on Monday June 17.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

discovery human bones nsw

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Full names of 68 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 68 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 15th Jul 2019 6:45 AM
    Man arrested over Redbank Plains road rage rampage

    premium_icon Man arrested over Redbank Plains road rage rampage

    Crime The man was stung with six charges after the incident.

    • 15th Jul 2019 6:45 AM
    Drink and drug drivers: Names of drivers who fronted court

    premium_icon Drink and drug drivers: Names of drivers who fronted court

    News Every Monday the QT prints the names of drivers who appear in court

    Ensuring the memory of our brave Diggers live on

    premium_icon Ensuring the memory of our brave Diggers live on

    Community Historical society needs your help to identify local soldiers