Another blow for Biloela family

The Tamil family held in detention for three years has been dealt a fresh blow with news their youngest daughter faces a long stint in a Perth hospital.

Tharnicaa Murugappan, 4, was evacuated from Christmas Island to the mainland last week alongside her mother, Priya, after falling ill with a serious blood infection.

She was reunited with her father, Nades, and elder sister, Kopi, when they were flown to Perth on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning it was reported the family has been told Tharnicaa will spend another eight weeks in Perth Children’s Hospital, according to 9 News.

Nadesalingam Murugappan, known as Nades, his wife Kokilapathmapriy Nadarasa, known as Priya, and their daughters Kopika and Tharnicaa on Christmas Island. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian

It comes after Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews claimed in a radio interview on Tuesday that the girl’s condition and diagnosis had been reported inaccurately in the media.

“The illness that the child is suffering and is in hospital for has been well and truly treated in the advice that I have been given,” she said.

The federal government has been under growing pressure, including from some government MPs, to find a permanent home for the Murugappans.

The youngest daughter of the Biloela family, Tharnicaa, is comforted by her sister Kopika.

They have been fighting for three years for permanent residency after being removed by Australian Border Force officials from their Biloela home in central Queensland in 2018.

The family was taken into custody and had been held in immigration detention on Christmas Island since August 2019.

Nades and Priya are Tamil, a group persecuted in their native Sri Lanka.

Nades and Kopika arrive to be reunited with their rest of their family this week. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian

The couple arrived in Australia on separate boats in 2012 and 2013 before settling in the small rural town.

Both of their daughters were born in Australia.

Border Force officers swooped on their Biloela home in March 2018 after Priya’s visa expired and they were taken to Broadmeadows detention centre in Victoria.

Their removal outraged the Biloela community, which started the “Back to Bilo” campaign.

