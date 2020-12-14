Another blow devastates young family struck by hailstorm

A YOUNG family grappling with the aftermath of October’s destructive hailstorm could soon be forced out of their home after recent heavy rainfall hit its electrical system.

Mark Hall first woke to water falling from both his ceiling and light fixtures late Sunday evening amid a heavy downpour of almost 40mm.

Concerned for his family’s welfare, the father-of-one leapt into action, relocating partner Christielee Huskisson to what he believed was a safer part of the Springfield Lakes rental property.

However, it was only upon further inspection Mr Hall discovered the widespread extent of water damage as result of both the wet and wild weather.

Buckets collect just some of the water pouring through the roof.

“I saw there was water dripping through the light fitting, so I instantly turned the lights off and got my torch off my phone,” he said.

“I then looked into my ensuite and the water was pouring of out the light fitting in there.”

“Once I did that, we went to the living room and I could hear dripping in the roof, but I couldn’t find it anywhere. I left it, but also kept half an eye out all night.”

Unfortunately, an added blow came Monday morning after Mr Hall learned the dining room ceiling had started to bow – a result of 40 holes left in his roof by recent hailstorms.

“It worries me now that they’re going to cut our power off, I’ve switch off the fuse at the power box, but I don’t know whether they’ll come in and disconnect the power because it’s all connected.”

Damage at the Hall residence at Springfield Lakes

The destructive storm also destroyed the property’s solar panels and tiling.

“This is probably the worst [the weather has been since], I tarped it all up and patched it up as much as I could, but these storms were the test.”

Sadly, impending wet weather may likely force the family to relocate amid fears power supply to the Waterview St home could soon be cut off completely.

“I’m speaking with my property manager who is advising that we might have to look at moving, eight months before the lease expires. We just renewed it,” he said.

“I really like this house. I don’t want to have to move but if it going to cause this much pain, especially before Christmas, it’s not really worth it.”

Recent hailstorms shatter solar panels at the property.

The family, including their 12-year-old son, now faces a frustrating wait of at least six months while contractors continue to battle an ever-growing project list.

“We’ve hardly heard anything. An assessor came around and looked at the roof, saying we’ll need 400 tiles and repairs, but we’ve heard nothing since,” Mr Hall explained.

“We’re really annoyed and frustrated, particularly when there’s cyclonic weather coming through. I’m constantly out there hoping it doesn’t rain.”

Should the family be forced to vacate, Mr Hall hopes the real estate will grant them temporary access to a vacant rental property and assist with associated costs.