Another bank branch closure a worry for customers

LOWOOD residents have been dealt a heavy blow with another bank branch in town set to shut its doors.

National Australia Bank customers will soon be left without a face-to-face service after the local branch announced it will close on September 12.

Following the departure of Westpac last year, only a Bendigo Bank branch remains in Lowood.

Sandy Vigar, who has lived in Lowood since 2011 and banked with NAB for 35 years, said the ramifications of the closure would be widely felt.

"I would like to see NAB review its decision. I would like to see it actually think about the community and the town of Lowood and actually come and talk to people here rather than just making decisions on the basis of algorithms," Ms Vigar said.

"It's very hard for the Lowood community because the bank is far more than just an ATM; it's actually a key service and part of the community, as are the staff that are there, and so what happens when a key service like that is taken away, all of the flow-on consequences are big and the bank hasn't taken that into account in its thinking."

WORRIED: Lowood resident Sandy Vigar in front of the Lowood NAB branch which will close in September. Lachlan McIvor

Ms Vigar is a town planner with extensive history working on major retail developments.

She said when institutions such as banks, post offices or supermarkets close or move away, the rest of the community feels the impact.

"Those are what you consider to be 'anchors' within the town and so they are the reasons that people will come," she said.

"When you lose one of your anchor tenants, that's one less reason for people to come to town and so if enough of those go, there's no reason for people to come to Lowood rather than anywhere else and that's a problem.

"There can be a domino effect."

NAB regional customer executive Abby Mackenzie said the closure was in response to an increase in the popularity of its mobile banking app, online and phone banking.

"In Lowood 77% of our customers are also using other branches like Ipswich Riverlink and Gatton," Ms Mackenzie said.

"Importantly, we are continuing to support the area with five NAB Business and Agri bankers who will be working with local customers in and around Lowood."

Letters will be sent to NAB customers advising of the changes and information on how to continue banking.

Those customers still wanting to bank in person will have to travel to branches in Gatton or Ipswich, or use the Australia Post outlet in Lowood.

"At the Australia Post outlet on Walters Street NAB customers can do banking such as check account balances, pay bills and make deposits up to $10,000 cash, or withdrawals up to $2000 per day," Ms Mackenzie said.

She said NAB was also working with its local branch employees to discuss their next steps.

"When we make changes to our branches, we make every effort to find opportunities for our local teams at other branches in our network, and often this is possible," she said.