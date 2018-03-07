Third child mauled by a dog

Kamillah Jones was killed by a rottweiler at Inverell on Saturday afternoon. Picture: GoFundMe

A THREE-year-old boy has been the latest young victim of a dog attack in Australia.

The boy was mauled by the dog while he was riding his bike on Antill St, Mayfield, in Newcastle in NSW, at about 6.30pm last night.

The dog ran towards him from a nearby property and attacked the boy. He was rushed to John Hunter Hospital with non-life threatening wounds to his face, neck and upper back.

Police said the dog retreated to its property and inquiries, that included the local council, were continuing.

It is the third incident involving a dog and a young child since the weekend.

Kamillah Jones was in a stroller in the NSW town of Inverell on Saturday when a rottweiler attacked her.

She was rushed to Inverell District Hospital in an ambulance, but her injuries were so severe she couldn't be saved.

Inverell local Mindy Davis was at the hospital when she heard Kamillah's parents screaming with grief.

The Mayfield street where a young boy was attacked by a dog.

"We were right next to it all in the emergency ward when they tried tirelessly to resuscitate her," she wrote on Facebook. "It was heartbreaking hearing the parents screaming when she passed away."

The dog responsible for that attack has been destroyed.

There was another attack on Sunday, this time in Melbourne, where a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured.

That attack happened while her parents were reportedly at the gym.

Jimmy Baird was watching television at home with his wife in suburban Berwick, in Victoria's southeast, on Sunday night when he heard screaming from next door.

"I heard screaming," he told 3AW on Monday morning. He said he saw a "massive frothing head coming through the door" when he went to inspect.

"It was out of control. The dog was going berserk. We distracted the dog while we got the girl out."

His wife Kerrie said the victim was "covered in blood" and had "bite and puncture marks all over her body".

The child suffered serious injuries including bites and lacerations and is believed to have lost an ear in the attack. She was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition.