‘The thoughtless comment that almost killed me’

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS TRIGGERS

AT JUST seven years old, a bright, chubby Lexi Crouch was asked by some older children if her best friend was Jenny Craig.

It was a cruel remark about her weight that set off a 20-year spiral that doctors thought would eventually claim her life.

Now 30 years old, Lexi, who has been in recovery for about five years, is today unrecognisable compared with when anorexia nervosa poisoned her mind and wasted her body.

Lexi Crouch, 30, with her daughter Mabel Earley, 2. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Lexi, who is trying to help raise awareness of eating disorders and is studying health science, speaks frankly of her battle and how she thought that after 25 hospital admissions, the force-feeding and her secret, extreme exercising that she would eventually die.

From that cruel day at after-school care in Brisbane, Lexi started watching what she ate. By her teens her "bible" was a calorie-counter book.

"I started purging at 12 or 13,'' she said. "At high school, I started to lose a lot of weight. I tried to hide it."

By then, she was getting help from a psychologist, but so many medical professionals told her parents she was going through a phase.

"My mum had to work hard (to pay for medical costs). Dad was a doctor and could pull strings to get me in to see people. My mother, God bless her, fought to get rid of my eating disorder," she said.

"But you're a different person when you have an eating disorder. Sometimes it would take mum from 6am to 6pm to feed me two scoops of yoghurt, and that's despite the screaming and the throwing of plates. It's a cruel, cruel illness."

Lexi said one day she told herself she didn't want to die. The catalyst was a difficult form of yoga. Something clicked, and she decided that she needed to eat.

Her message is one of hope and to tell others not to give up.

MINISTER'S MISSION TO END CRISIS

A LANDMARK multimillion-dollar Medicare subsidy to help patients survive killer eating disorders is being explored as Health Minister Greg Hunt declares the crisis engulfing Australian youth should be treated the same as diabetes.

Mr Hunt has said that if there is a direct Medicare support for diseases like diabetes, there should be direct financial help for mental health illnesses such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia and purging.

Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Up to one million Australians have an eating disorder, with children as young as seven being sent to hospital to help save their lives. The death rate of anorexia nervosa is among the highest of all mental disorders in young and middle-aged adults.

In an exclusive interview with News Queensland, Mr Hunt has used the strongest language yet on the need for a new Medicare Benefits Scheme item number for eating disorders. When put to him it would be an expensive undertaking, he said, "if it is, it is. We will deal with that".

Mr Hunt directed the independent Medicare Benefits Schedule Review Taskforce late last year to consider a specific item number for eating disorders.

If granted, it would for the first time allow families and ­patients to receive cheaper and more access to specialists services.

The direction sparked the taskforce to set up an eating disorders working group. It is likely to ­report back by the end of the year.

Mr Hunt said he was "hopeful" of good news, but if not "he would find another way" to ensure patients and families get the treatment needed. It is the first time a health minister has committed to reform of funding for treatment of eating disorders.

A new MBS item number could give patients access to psychologists, nutritionists, dietitians and other services.

Currently, many patients cannot afford treatment in private facilities and are often hospitalised when it is too late. Early intervention is considered key to survival. "I'm determined, this is a personal mission of mine,'' Mr Hunt said. "In my friends group and amongst colleagues, it (disorders are) very significant and the public will speak to me about it all the time."

WHAT'S AVAILABLE NOW

ED HOPE and the National Eating Disorders Collaboration

The Government is providing about $5.7 million to the Butterfly Foundation for two initiatives - national counselling service ED HOPE ($3 million, 2017-18 to 2018-19) and the National Eating Disorders Collaboration ($2.7 million).

Better Access initiative

Patients with a Mental Health Treatment Plan can receive up to 10 individual mental health consultations and 10 group therapy sessions. Those with more severe needs can access Medicare Benefits Schedule rebates on up to 50 psychiatrist sessions.

Primary Mental Health Services

The Government is spending more than $1.23 billion over three years to 2018-19 to 31 Primary Health Networks for mental health and suicide prevention planning at a regional level.

Government-funded mental health services

Over the next five years, $3.5 billion will be invested in mental health programs through the Department of Health.

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP, PHONE THE BUTTERFLY FOUNDATION ON 1800 334 673