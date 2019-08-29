Annual show a chance for Ipswich to sparkle and shine

SPARKLY: Brian Parker showcases some of the items that will be found at the upcoming Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show.

SPARKLY: Brian Parker showcases some of the items that will be found at the upcoming Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show. Ashleigh Howarth

FOR all things sparkly and shiny, head on down to the annual Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show next weekend.

Show co-ordinator Brian Parker said whether you were looking for a new hobby, or just wanted to see some precious jewels up close, the day would have something for everyone to enjoy.

"The show presents a wide range of mineral and gemstone specimens in both the rough stage, as well as polished and faceted gems," he said.

"As we are selling these items, the dealers and the tailgaters have a vast storehouse of knowledge about them, where to find them, and how to process them.

"For those people who are already hooked on this hobby, this is a chance to expand your collection, and for those starting or interested, it is a great opportunity to start a collection of wonderful, interesting specimens from all over the world.

Mr Parker, who has had a life-long interest in the hobby, said there were many reasons as to why people collected.

"There are many different reasons why people are interested in gems and crystals. There's the self-satisfaction of cutting and polishing a gemstone, unique crystal and mineral collections, crystal healing, and the wonder of finding fascinating colours and patterns inside a drab looking interior," he said.

The Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show will be held on Saturday, September 7 from 8am-3pm at Silkstone State School.

Entry is $4 for adults. Children are free.

For more information, email ipswich.lapidary @gmail.com.