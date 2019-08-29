Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPARKLY: Brian Parker showcases some of the items that will be found at the upcoming Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show.
SPARKLY: Brian Parker showcases some of the items that will be found at the upcoming Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show. Ashleigh Howarth
News

Annual show a chance for Ipswich to sparkle and shine

Ashleigh Howarth
by
29th Aug 2019 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR all things sparkly and shiny, head on down to the annual Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show next weekend.

Show co-ordinator Brian Parker said whether you were looking for a new hobby, or just wanted to see some precious jewels up close, the day would have something for everyone to enjoy.

"The show presents a wide range of mineral and gemstone specimens in both the rough stage, as well as polished and faceted gems," he said.

"As we are selling these items, the dealers and the tailgaters have a vast storehouse of knowledge about them, where to find them, and how to process them.

"For those people who are already hooked on this hobby, this is a chance to expand your collection, and for those starting or interested, it is a great opportunity to start a collection of wonderful, interesting specimens from all over the world.

Mr Parker, who has had a life-long interest in the hobby, said there were many reasons as to why people collected.

"There are many different reasons why people are interested in gems and crystals. There's the self-satisfaction of cutting and polishing a gemstone, unique crystal and mineral collections, crystal healing, and the wonder of finding fascinating colours and patterns inside a drab looking interior," he said.

The Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show will be held on Saturday, September 7 from 8am-3pm at Silkstone State School.

Entry is $4 for adults. Children are free.

For more information, email ipswich.lapidary @gmail.com.

More Stories

gemstones ipswich
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Borallon prisoner dead after being rushed to hospital

    premium_icon Borallon prisoner dead after being rushed to hospital

    News A prisoner has died while at work at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.

    • 29th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Farewell Ben: Jets plot revenge bid rich in motivation

    premium_icon Farewell Ben: Jets plot revenge bid rich in motivation

    Rugby League Ipswich head to coach inspired by coach's last game and milestones

    • 29th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    premium_icon Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    News A night to remember a 'perfect human being'

    IN COURT: Full names of 147 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 147 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.