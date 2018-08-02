Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING HANDS: Detective Senior Sergeant James Steginga, Detective Senior Sergeant Margaret Cassidy, Sergeant Nadine Webster and Katrina Kane of ICYS are calling for final nominations for the Ipswich Child Protection Awards.
HELPING HANDS: Detective Senior Sergeant James Steginga, Detective Senior Sergeant Margaret Cassidy, Sergeant Nadine Webster and Katrina Kane of ICYS are calling for final nominations for the Ipswich Child Protection Awards. Rob Williams
News

Annual awards bring focus on work of child safety devotees

Andrew Korner
by
2nd Aug 2018 1:45 PM

TIME is fast running out to nominate for this year's Ipswich and West Moreton Child Protection Week Awards.

The annual awards aim to recognise the contributions of individuals and organisations working to make a safer world for kids, with six categories including one dedicated to volunteers.

Ipswich Community Youth Service spokesperson Katrina Kane said the awards, which have been running since 2012, had helped bring child protection efforts to the front of conversations in the community.

"I think it's a great way for work colleagues to celebrate the work they do, but also a way for individuals and organisations to be acknowledged for their contributions,” she said.

"It's especially important to recognise volunteers, and there are a lot of those in our sector. Also, we see a lot of paid workers who go over and above the requirements of their role.

"The awards really have grown from year to year. It has become a known event on the calendar.”

Nominations for the awards close this Friday, August 3. For the first time, nominations can be made online this year at icys.org.au/ipswich-west-moreton-region-child-protection-week-awards-nomination-2018/.

An independent judging panel will then decided the winners across the six categories, ahead of the awards ceremony at Ipswich Turf Club on Friday, September 7.

This year's categories cover achievements by people working for government and non-government entities; those specialising in youth engagement and cultural areas; educational programs and child safety volunteers.

The guest speaker will be Sonya Ryan, who started the Carly Ryan Foundation in memory of her daughter, who at the age of 15 was lured by an online predator and murdered.

Sonya will focus on issues of keeping kids safe online, including hints to deal with cyber bullying. As part of Child Protection Month in September, Ipswich will also host a special symposium, also at the Turf Club, from 10am-2pm on September 4.

The symposium is designed for people studying or working in the field of child protection and includes a number of guest speakers.

For more information on the awards or the symposium, phone 3812 1050.

awards ceremony child protection week
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: Costco's massive Ipswich warehouse from the sky

    premium_icon WATCH: Costco's massive Ipswich warehouse from the sky

    Business Towering walls give insight into true scale of super-sized warehouse

    • 2nd Aug 2018 1:21 PM
    REVEALED: New family entertainment centre for Ipswich

    premium_icon REVEALED: New family entertainment centre for Ipswich

    Business The new business will spark a series of changes at Riverlink

    • 2nd Aug 2018 1:15 PM
    Councillor offers to help administrator fix council problems

    premium_icon Councillor offers to help administrator fix council problems

    Council News The administrator will replace councillors dismissed in mid-August

    Coles collector fad send parents into frenzy

    Coles collector fad send parents into frenzy

    News Coles Little Shop collection selling for $999 on Ebay

    • 2nd Aug 2018 1:56 PM

    Local Partners