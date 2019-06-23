Annoyed, furious, dumbfounded: Coach searching for answers

Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell is concerned about his side's lacklustre finishing.

AUSSIE RULES: Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell was left "absolutely furious'' after his hot and cold team almost let another game slip from their grasp.

The Eagles retained third spot on the QFA Division 3 ladder (on percentages) after beating Moorooka 85-79 in Saturday afternoon's away game.

However, Mansell was struggling to understand why his talent-rich team continues to ease up at crucial stages of the game.

After leading 39-14 in the first quarter, the Eagles only held a six point advantage for much of the second, third and final periods.

"I'm dumbfounded,'' Mansell said following Ipswich's eighth win from 11 games.

"We let another good start go again.

"The first quarter we were excellent. The rest of the game we did what we've been doing all year . . . just went away from what we're doing, foot off the pedal; players just think they've got it won.''

Mansell said his team needs to address its attitude problem preparing for a battle with competition heavyweights Wynnum at Limestone Park next Saturday.

"If we were playing Kedron, Wynnum or Moreton Bay (in their latest game), we would have been done by 100 points,'' he said.

"The only positive out of today (Saturday's game against Moorooka) is we got the four points.''

As he ponders key team changes, Mansell was encouraged seeing Jarrod Prakelt boot four goals having switched to full forward.

He said backliner Gary Williamson was outstanding against Moorooka.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich 12.13-85 def Moorooka 12.7-79.

Reserves: Moorooka 6.8-44 def Ipswich 1.6-12.