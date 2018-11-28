Announcement on international speedway event imminent

Last week Ipswich City Council promised to increase attempts to secure the renowned speedway spectacle.

Last week Ipswich City Council promised to increase attempts to secure the renowned speedway spectacle. Keagan Elder

A DECISION about whether Ipswich will host an international motorsport event will be made before the year ends.

Ipswich Motorsport Park at Willowbank has been touted as a future home of the FIM Australian Speedway Grand Prix.

Last week Ipswich City Council promised to increase attempts to secure the renowned speedway spectacle.

Organisers of the FIM Speedway Championship have revealed Ipswich is in a race with Adelaide to secure the event from 2019 onwards.

"There has been a process to find a new venue for the Australian Speedway Grand Prix and this has been underway for some time," the spokesman said.

"The process is now in its final stage and we anticipate further news in the next month or so."

If Ipswich is successful at securing the championship race about 20,000 people will descend on Willowbank for next year's event.

Ipswich City Council is expected to provide significant infrastructure upgrades for the Willowbank speedway facility, used by Ipswich Switches Junior Motorcycle Speedway Club.

The FIM Speedway Championship spokesman said there were several considerations when choosing a location for championship events.

"There are a number of factors involved when discussing a new speedway event which can include but not limited to facilities, accommodation, amenities for riders," he said.

"Discussions have been and are taking place with Ipswich City Council as well as an alternative option in Adelaide.

"Discussions are in the final stages and we will release news as and when we have it."

The event has been described as a potential $50 million money spinner for Queensland over five years.

The FIM Grand Prix series is raced in several countries including Denmark, Sweden and Germany.