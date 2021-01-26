ANNOUNCED: Australia Awards winners

The recipients of the Lockyer Valley’s Australia Day Awards has been announced at a ceremony at the Gatton Shire Hall on Tuesday.

Aubrey Kilah was announced the 2021 Lockyer Valley Citizen of the Year.

Citizen of the Year Aubrey Kilah and Mayor Tanya Milligan. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Lockyer Valley Mayor, Cr Tanya Milligan awarded Aubrey, or Aub as he is known, the honour at the official Australia Day ceremony.

Aub has held the position of president of the local ambulance committee since 1992 and donates two days each week to the Blue Care book sale.

Fittingly, he received a 25-year service medal from the Queensland Ambulance Service for his contributions to the local ambulance committee.

Citizen of the Year Award Recipient Aubrey Kilah. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Incredibly generous with his time, Aub has also volunteered with the local swimming club, the Gatton Hospital Auxiliary and the Laidley Chelsea Flower Show.

Cr Milligan said Aub worked tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcomes for the Lockyer Valley region.

“Aub is a passionate and committed volunteer who is a generous and positive member of the Lockyer Valley community,” Cr Milligan said.

“Aub is the epitome of the Australian spirit and a very worthy recipient of the Lockyer Valley Citizen of the Year,” Cr Milligan said.

The Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Cameron Maizey.

Young Citizen of the Year 2021 Cameron Maizey. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Cameron is a strong supporter of the Helidon RSL and Anzac Day commemorations, Veterans’ Day and Remembrance Day services, where he volunteers his time to play the Last Post.

In his spare time, Cameron volunteers in the Gatton Soup Kitchen and is a member of the Little Athletics, his High School Big Band and concert section and is a Deacon at the Gatton Seventh Day Adventist Church.

“Cameron is a dedicated member of the Helidon community and the surrounding region and is a role model to his peers, Cr Milligan said.

“He is a very worthy recipient of such recognition from his community,” Cr Milligan said.

A range of other awards were presented across the various categories, while Margee Ellis was presented with the Mayoral Award for 2021.

Mayoral Award Recipient Margee Ellis. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

A resident of the Lockyer Valley since 2002, Margee has been an integral member of the local community for almost 20 years.

Margee and her husband George joined Gatton COTA Seniors in 2003.

In 2005, Margee became the secretary – a position she still holds today.

Over the years she has worked as a nurse, in the office at a fruit packing business, in customer service roles, as a cook and a ceramic tutor.

Cr Milligan said Margee stood out as an influencer in the community.

“Thank you Margee for everything you do for our community – I can assure you it does not go unnoticed,” Cr Milligan said.

“You are most definitely making a difference and are truly worthy of being recognised this year for being exactly who you are,” she said.

The Awards were part of an entertaining day right across the region.

There was also an array of entertainment at the Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum and the Gatton and District Historical Village as well as many other community and commercial venues throughout the region.

The Lockyer Valley Australia Day Award recipients are:

Citizen of the Year: Aubrey Kilah

Citizen of the Year Aubrey Kilah. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Young Citizen of the Year: Cameron Maizey

Young Citizen of the Year 2021 Cameron Maizey. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Junior Sports Award: Johnathan Roll

Junior Sport Award Recipient Johnathan Roll. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Community Group of the Year: Laidley RSL Sub-Branch

Community Group of the Recipient Laidley RSL Sub-Branch. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Volunteer of the Year: Irma Steffens

Volunteer of the Year 2021 Irma Steffens with Mayor Tanya Milligan. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Arts and Cultural Award: Idell Wadley

Arts and Cultural Award Recipient Idell Wadley with Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Community Event of the Year: Murphys Creek Chilli Festival

Community Event of the Year Recipient: Murphys Creek Chilli Festival. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Mayoral Award: Margee Ellis