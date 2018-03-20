Menu
Annette Mason. She was found dead in November 1989.
Annette Mason inquest to hear from dozens of witnesses

John Weekes
by
20th Mar 2018 6:11 AM

THE death of Toowoomba teen Annette Mason will be examined at an inquest starting on July 30.

On Monday, the Coroners Court heard the inquest was expected to take a fortnight and involve about 46 witnesses.

It will establish, among other things, if anybody should be charged for Mason's murder or manslaughter.

The 15-year-old was found dead in a Toowoomba home in November, 1989.

Investigations have continued over the decades but nobody has been charged over her death.

In December, State Coroner Terry Ryan re-opened the inquest. -NewsRegional

