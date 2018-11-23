Menu
Annette Mason's badly beaten and partly naked body was found on November 19, 1989 concealed underneath a doona in the sunroom of a house she shared with two other women.
Crime

‘They took it too far, they killed her’

by Vanessa Marsh
23rd Nov 2018 1:28 PM
A TOOWOOMBA woman has told of the harrowing final moments of 15-year-old Annette Mason, saying she was told two men raped her before "bashing her head in" with a fence post.

Kym Sandercock broke down while giving evidence at an inquest into the violent murder of the beloved Toowoomba teen this morning, saying she wanted to tell the court everything she knew about the cold case murder.

"I want to do the best I can for Mrs Mason and so that little girl can rest," she said.

Mrs Sandercock said her housemate Theresa Flynn came to her crying and "hysterical" early on the morning Annette's body was found in November 1989.

"She said they killed her, they took it too far they killed her, they f-king killed her," Ms Sandercock said.

"I can't remember whether she used Annette's name in that conversation but as the day went on, you knew she was actually talking about this little girl."

Ms Sandercock said Ms Flynn later told her: "I'd better forget what she told me" and "don't tell anyone, he'll kill you, he'll kill me".

Ms Sandercock said she later received a threatening phone call from a man named Michael Laine, who police identified as one of a number of suspects in the case.

"I know what you heard, I know what you've been told, shut your mouth or you'll end up the same," Ms Sandercock says Laine told her.

The inquest continues.

