Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annette Mason was 15 when she was found bludgeoned to death in November 1989.
Annette Mason was 15 when she was found bludgeoned to death in November 1989. File
Crime

Annette inquest: Multiple death threats to witnesses alleged

John Weekes
by
22nd Nov 2018 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "PRIME suspect" in Annette Mason's death made multiple death threats to witnesses, a former police investigator has told an inquest.

On Thursday, former police officer Paul Ruge said Allan David McQueen threatened to kill him and his family at a 1991 inquest.

Annette, 15, was found dead in Toowoomba in November 1989.

The inquest at Brisbane this week has heard from witnesses who alleged McQueen and another man admitted killing the girl.

Mr Ruge said McQueen, who is expected to appear at the inquest later on Thursday, threatened multiple witnesses at the 1991 inquest.

"When the first witness was called, Allan McQueen shouted out in a very loud voice that if she gave evidence against him, he would kill her," Mr Ruge said.

"The next witness came in, he did exactly the same."

Mr Ruge said McQueen was removed from the court and put in a cell with a TV so he could watch proceedings.

"Even though he was in the cells…he was yelling out from the cells…he would kill them as well."

Mr Ruge said McQueen also said "he was going to kill myself and my family".

Adrian Braithwaite, counsel assisting the coroner, asked Mr Ruge how he felt about those alleged threats.

"Why is this relevant to who killed Annette Mason?" McQueen's barrister Damian Walsh asked.

State Coroner Terry Ryan said Mr Walsh made a "fair point".

Mr Walsh previously told the inquest that although McQueen was a so-called "prime suspect", there were many other such suspects.

Meanwhile, limited technology at the time meant many forensic tests were inconclusive, Mr Ruge added.

The inquest was shown photos of the crime scene around Anzac Avenue, where Annette was found bashed to death.

But no CCTV cameras were in the area and DNA testing at the time was "in its infancy", Mr Ruge said.

He said a piece of timber with a spot of blood was found near the house Annette lived in, and one test showed the blood to be of a "similar type" to Annette's.

Another blood test, however, was inconclusive.

The inquest continues.   -NewsRegional

annette mason editors picks queensland crime
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Ipswich braces for dust haze after day's early storms

    Ipswich braces for dust haze after day's early storms

    Weather Scorching temperatures, storms and a dust haze are expected in Ipswich today as forecasters warn of more severer temperatures on their way.

    Barbed wire, nails under car tyres shock street's residents

    premium_icon Barbed wire, nails under car tyres shock street's residents

    News There are also reports of people being threatened for parking there

    Resident says dump dust choking Ipswich suburbs

    premium_icon Resident says dump dust choking Ipswich suburbs

    Environment Dust is choking suburbs as dump companies fail to follow regulations

    Santa is waiting for your Christmas wish list

    premium_icon Santa is waiting for your Christmas wish list

    News How you can send off your letters to Santa Claus

    • 22nd Nov 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners