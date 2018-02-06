Menu
Premier happy to say g’day to Dundee

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk said her Government, through Screen Queensland, would consider any approach from backers wanting to produce another Crocodile Dundee film in Queensland.

Still Australia's biggest hit at the local box office, the Paul Hogan blockbuster was the inspiration for an all-star 'trailer' - starring Chris Hemsworth and Oscar nominee Margot Robbie - that aired during the Super Bowl yesterday.

The spoof trailer has since been confirmed as an ad for tourism Australia, but that hasn't dampened enthusiasm for a new taste of Crocodile Dundee with a petition launched to #BringBackDundee.

In response, Ms Palaszczuk said Crocodile Dundee was an iconic Australian film that brought the international spotlight to outback Australia and provided a major boost to tourism during the 1980s.

bringbackdundee sign the petition

The Premier has Ministerial responsibility for Screen Queensland and will visit film studios in Los Angeles as part of US trade mission this month.

"Queensland has just had one of its best years in terms of film production, with blockbusters like Aquaman and other productions increasing the spend to $214 million last financial year," she said.

"This is an important industry for Queensland. It supported more than 2300 jobs in 2016-17."

"I announced a further $20 million for Screen Queensland - to continue attracting international blockbusters and domestic film and TV productions to our State to create jobs and boost our local industry."

"Set in the Northern Territory, important scenes of the original film were shot in Queensland. Walkabout Creek Hotel is in McKinlay in our northwest."

