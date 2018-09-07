Queensland Premier cans Shorten’s grand plan

Greens senator for WA Jordan Steele-John is spearheading the push.

Greens senator for WA Jordan Steele-John is spearheading the push.

QUEENSLAND's Premier has canned a political plan to give youngers teenagers the right to vote, in a split from federal Labor leader Bill Shorten.

Mr Shorten wants the voting age lowered to 16, on the grounds that teenagers can already drive, work, pay taxes and join the military.

But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk disagrees, saying voting age was a federal matter, "but I see no reason to change".

The plan to axe Australia's adults-only voting system was blasted today by the Australian Christian Lobby, which claimed teenage brains were not mature enough to vote in elections.

"Science informs us that young people are neurologically not full adults even at 18 years of age," ACL managing director Martyn Iles told the federal parliamentary inquiry investigating the teen-vote proposal.

"The current voting age of 18 presumes a degree of maturity and responsibility… a voter must be capable of mature judgment."

But a Queensland academic blasted the "bad science" of using MRI brain scans to suggest that adolescents lacked judgment or moral restraint and were naturally devious.

"Compelling evidence exists that young people under 18 have a lively and well-informed understanding of major public issues like social justice, global peace and climate change,"

QUT law professor Kerry Carrington told the inquiry, in a submission signed by 16 academics and doctors.

"There is no doubt a popular anxiety that young people are too easily influenced by others or lack the relevant experience … this often relies heavily on stereotyped age-based prejudice."

QUT law lecturer Dr Helen Berents and Griffith University political lecturer Caitlin Mollica told the inquiry teenagers deserved a say in decisions affecting them.

"Sixteen and 17-year-olds work and pay taxes, attend higher education institutions, thus accumulating HELP (student loan) debts, and plan for their futures that may involve families, and a home or business ownership," they said in their submission.

Head of the National Health and Medical Research Council's research centre for adolescent health Dr Philippa Collin said it was discriminatory to ban teenagers from voting.

"No other part of the population is tested for maturity or sufficient civic and political knowledge," she told the inquiry.

Young Liberals president Josh Manuatu said it was a "flimsy argument" that teenagers should vote because politicians make decisions affecting them.

"If the argument… were taken through to its fullest extent, it would permit toddlers who are the beneficiary of the government's childcare reforms a vote - a ludicrous proposition," he told the inquiry.

The teen voting change is being championed by Australia's youngest ever senator, 23-year-old Greens member Jordan Steel-John.