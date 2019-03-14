The woman behind Clive Palmer

Clive Palmer and wife Anna watch a netball match at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Clive Palmer and wife Anna watch a netball match at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

CLIVE Palmer's wife tends to shy away from the spotlight - but today, it's unlikely she will be able to avoid it.

The billionaire's other half is scheduled to give evidence in the Federal Court at a public examination into the $300 million collapse of his company, Queensland Nickel, in 2016.

It is the second time she has been called into the witness box to recall events associated with her husband's business affairs - the last time was more than two years ago.

So who is Anna Palmer, and how did she become involved with one of Australia's richest men, 20 years her senior?

Anna Palmer arrives at the Federal Court in 2017. Picture: Claudia Baxter

And leaving the Federal Court in Brisbane on Feb 16, 2017. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

Mrs Palmer moved to Australia in 1993 at the age of 18 from her native Bulgaria to marry her fiancé, Andrew Topalov.

Mr Palmer, who is worth almost $2 billion according to Forbes' latest rich list, walked her down the aisle.

At the time, he was a friend of Mr Topalov and the young bride's parents could not make it over in time for the wedding, so he graciously stepped in to give her away.

More than a decade later, Mr Palmer's beloved first wife Sue died from cancer and Mr Topalov died from melanoma.

Grief brought the pair together.

Clive and Anna Palmer with daughter Mary in 2012

"He contacted me first through Andrew's brother to say that if there's anything I needed - he offered help I guess, and from what I understand he offered help to a couple of his other friends and families who were in that situation. There was also another friend of his that died of cancer in that time," she told ABC's Australian Story in 2012.

"I had never really spoken to him or had a conversation with Clive at that stage. But it was very nice of him to contact me later on, and we had dinner with him and (his children) Mike and Emily.

"They were all very nice and he was quite understanding, much of a relief to be able to speak to someone else without them wondering, being awkward I guess."

They married in 2007 before having two children together - Mary and Lucy.

Clive and Anna Palmer at the Mt Coolum Day Care centre polling Booth in 2013. Picture: Slade Megan

"I mean, I was very grateful that anyone would want to spend any time at all with me, you know?" Mr Palmer told Australian Story.

"Let alone someone as attractive and as vital as she was and she is."

Mrs Palmer's husband may be well known in business circles, but she is no slouch herself.

She is a qualified lawyer, and was once a chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

It's why she often has a hand in Mr Palmer's business affairs, including acting as a director of various companies at certain stages.

And that is what has landed her in court as a witness today.

Mrs Palmer replaced her husband as the sole director of his flagship company, Mineralogy, in October last year.

But the directorship was swapped back to Mr Palmer on February 27, just days after the court ordered his wife be summonsed for questioning.

The government-appointed liquidators of QN won a battle to question Mrs Palmer about Mineralogy's finances, as they chase money to pay back creditors, including the Federal Government.

Anna Palmer at a federal campaign launch in Brisbane in 2016. Picture: Tara Croser

Anna outside the High Court in Canberra in 2016.

A judge found Mrs Palmer had "some decision-making authority" concerning Mineralogy and pointed to evidence her husband gave in 2017 when asked if there were discussions to "dispose" of the proceeds of a huge financial windfall out of a WA court case with China-based Citic.

"No, I would have to consult with my wife on that. She is in charge of financial things," he said.

"I just - I am just a pawn in her hands.

The couple leave the Southport Yacht Club after a dinner in 2016. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Anna arrives at the couple’s Sovereign Islands home on the Gold Coast in January 2016.

"She obviously would have high on her agenda going shopping, I think, you know but I haven't got any intention … I live a frugal life."

Mr Palmer has embraced his wife's Bulgarian family, pulling them into his business affairs and even gifting her father more than $7 million.

He is known to be fiercely protective of his wife.

Anna met Clive Palmer after moving to Australia from Bulgaria. Picture: Tara Croser

In 2017, when she was supporting him in court, Mr Palmer accused a cameraman of pushing her over in a media scrum.

The accusation was disputed, but nonetheless he requested the court for special access to the building.

That request was denied.

The Palmers will have to walk through the front doors of the Federal Court building in Brisbane's CBD today like everyone else, despite their extraordinary lives.