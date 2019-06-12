Sneak peek at Frozen 2

BECAUSE we still can't ever er, let it go, the trailer for Frozen 2 has dropped and it's amazing.

It's grand, it's breathtaking and it tells us absolutely nothing.

Our favourites, Elsa and Anna, are back and in new gowns. (Parents everywhere rejoice that they can get their kids different Frozen costumes.)

Everyone’s favourites Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven are back in Frozen 2. Picture: YouTube

So what we can garner is that Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) travel into the unknown up North, past the borders of Arendelle, when their kingdom is once again in danger.

"Elsa, the past is not what it seems," Kristoff's troll mate says. "You must find the truth. Go North, across the enchanted land and into the unknown. But be careful, we have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world. Now, we must hope they are enough."

The story is being kept under lock and key at Disney, but what we can gain is the answer to why Elsa has her powers "is calling her and threatening her kingdom."

Clearly, things do not go smoothly for Elsa in Frozen 2. Picture: YouTube

The water horse she comes across while trying to walk on water is called a Nokk, described by Disney as "a mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse" and "uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest."

The trailer, which is just over a minute, features mostly shots of Elsa. But in a precious moment at the end, the sisters hold hands and walk through a cloudy landscape before meeting with Kristoff, Olaf and Sven.