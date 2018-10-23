Animals, urination, fireworks: Ipswich's weirdest offences

Queensland Police data for the 2016/17 financial year has revealed positive news, with a decrease in the number of speed and mobile phone offences.

DRIVERS with animals on their laps, using lights to "dazzle" other motorists and public urination were some of more than 26,000 offences recorded by police in Ipswich.

The 26,086 offences in the 2016/17 financial year represents a decrease from 26,956 in the 2015/16 year.

There were 488 people caught drink or drug driving in the past financial year.

Speed drew the largest number of infringements with 12,801 drivers - including tractor operators - caught by Queensland Police or cameras.

Of those, 1994 drivers were fined for travelling 13km/h under the speed limit.

The number of speeders decreased slightly from the 13,166 offences recorded in the 2015/16 financial year and 16,152 recorded in 2014/15.

There were 121 tickets issued for aggressive drivers, people following the vehicle ahead too closely.

For failing to wear a helmet, 166 bicycle riders were fined.

A handful of tickets for offences including failing to keep left of double lines, moving into vehicles and failing to stop at an intersection were issued to cyclists.

Seven people were caught driving with an animal in their lap.

Stop signs proved difficult for Ipswich drivers to understand, with 1184 fines issued to motorists.

Police located and fined 13 drivers for using high beam lights within 200m of an oncoming vehicle.

In a more quirky offence, two drivers were fined for using a vehicle light "to dazzle another road user".

FIGURE: Inspector Keith McDonald is pleased with the decrease in offences and said police would continue to enforce laws in Ipswich. Rob Williams

Driving with fog lights on a clear day resulted in 16 people being fined.

Two tickets were issued for people who "threw or set fire to a firework on a road".

Distractions caused by mobile phones continues to be a problem for drivers and cyclists.

More than 550 drivers and seven cyclists were caught using their mobile phones.

There were 15 drivers who had two or more mobile phone offences in the past 12 months.

The figure is slightly less than the 612 mobile phone offences issued in the 2015/16 financial year.

Inspector Keith McDonald said his officers were working night and day to keep the community safe - particularly on the region's roads.

"With the enforcement we do there are a number of people who don't abide by the road rules and they come to our attention," he said.

"We've had 14 people so far pass away on district roads this year.

"More than 50 per cent of those have been in the country areas."

Insp McDonald praised the decrease in speeding offences and said people's care-free attitude to speed had been replaced by the fatal five message.

"Because of the influx of speed enforcement, people are more compliant with speed than they potentially may have been in the past," he said.

"We will continue to police the rules."

For failing to stop at a red light, 135 tickets were written to drivers.

There were 294 infringements for learner drivers who failed to display L-plates on their vehicles.

Unnecessary smoke and noise made by drivers resulted in 42 tickets being issued.

Sixty-nine drivers were caught unlawfully parking in a disabled space.

There were 326 public nuisance tickets issued and 24 public urination offences.