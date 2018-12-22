Animals, grandkids benefit as shocked reader cashes in

SHOPPING: Riverlink Shopping Centre marketing manager Karen Karageozis hands Merle Harlow her $1000 gift card with the QT's general manager David Box.

THE RSPCA will get a much-needed washing machine and a bunch of university students will get something special for Christmas thanks to the latest winner of the QT's subscription promotion.

It took several attempts to convince Merle Harlow she had won a $1000 Riverlink voucher; the long-time reader was in shock.

Mrs Harlow was also granted $500 to give to an Ipswich charity of her choice.

Her love of animals made the RSPCA a simple choice.

Mrs Harlow was overwhelmed but grateful to win.

"We've subscribed to the QT, well mum and dad did, for over 80 years," she said.

"I've been reading it for well over 70 years; since I could read."

"I never thought I'd win.

The $1000 Riverlink voucher will boost her coffers.

"It couldn't have come at a better time," Mrs Harlow said.

"I have six grandchildren at university and one has graduated last week.

"I've still got five there and I'll be able to buy them a little something special."

The RSPCA, which Mrs Harlow said was deserving of the cash, will put the money towards a worthy cause.

"We've had one of our washing machines break down recently," RSPCA Ipswich acting 2IC Amanda Pennisi said.

"We've had a hard time keeping up with washing the bedding of all the animals in our care... this will go towards a new one."

Next month another lucky subscriber will take home a $1000 Riverlink gift voucher, plus $500 will go to a community charity or non-profit organisation of their choice.

To win, activate your digital subscription.

Subscribe today by visiting qt.com.au/subscribe.