Animal lover's brush with rock royalty

Michael Beatty has released his new book, Off the Beatty Track, reflecting on his fast paced journalistic career in which he interviewed the likes of Jimi Hendrix. Rob Williams

"AND I will call you back.... trust me, I used to be a journalist.”

Beloved RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty is a man of his word, despite what his voice mail prompter might jokingly insinuate.

While many a Queensland reporter will be familiar with Mr Beatty's more recent work in looking after the welfare of creatures great and small, fewer would be aware of his previous life as a journalist who rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in rock'n'roll history.

The quirky and chaotic events of a life reporting across the globe are laid out in his new book, Off the Beatty Track.

Born in England in 1949, the son of British screen royalty Robert Beatty moved to his father's place of birth, Canada, aged 15, after his parents divorced.

He found adventure quickly, taking up a job with a CBC radio station broadcasting out of Ottowa.

Around the same time, an emerging guitar wizard by the name of Jimi Hendrix had just released the album Are You Experienced?

"Jimi was my first interview,” Mr Beatty said.

"I was only employed as a mail boy but I used to harass them to let me do interviews.

"Jimi was very laid back -well actually he was a bit stoned. At that time he wasn't a superstar yet.”

And for the young reporter's second interview? None other than BB King - before BB was rightfully recognised as a guitar god.

Recognising a hint of ability, the CBC sent the teenage reporter to a remote radio post in the East Arctic, where he co-hosted an English-Inuit language radio show, discussing everything from cooking and knitting to venereal disease.

Growing tired of sub-40C temperatures, Mr Beatty returned to England and scored a job on Radio 1, where his inroads into rock journalism began.

As part of this role, he would interview Top of the Pops talent while they were backstage, producing a second version of the chat for print.

From 1972-74 he interviewed such legends as Bowie, The Faces, Suzi Quatro, Jeff Beck, Stevie Nicks and a 14-year-old Michael Jackson.

There was more to it then just rock'n'roll. During his career, Mr Beatty covered one war, two revolutions, two coups and two royal weddings.

It was a trip to Australia with Elton John's entourage in 1974 that proved to be a turning point.

After that tour, Mr Beatty was lured back Down Under by a role at the ABC in Sydney.

From there, he landed his first TV role in Townsville.

His step into TV led to led to working on Today Tonight, Beyond 2000 and Wild Life, which he still recalls as his favourite gig.

"While doing Wild Life, I got to meet some really inspiring people who did things like breeding programs for cheetahs and even a snail expert. I thought snails would be boring but they were actually fascinating,” he said.

After leaving Channel 7 at the end of 2004, Mr Beattie filled in for what was to be a brief stint for the RSPCA. Thirteen years later he's still there.

"I have developed an admiration of all the people here at the RSPCA who do a fantastic job. Anything I can do to bring their work to the public's attention is worthwhile.”

The new book promises plenty of laughs, with Mr Beatty admitting most of the jokes were at his own expense.

To order a copy of the book, visit www.beatty.com.au