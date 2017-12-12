'Animal hotels' help restore wildlife in glider corridor

Luise and David Manning with Quentin Rowe of Hollow Log Homes installed 14 nesting boxes along the Spotted Gum Trail at the Spring Mountain White Rock Conservation Estate over the weekend.

CHRISTMAS came early for the animals of White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate, with 14 nesting boxes installed throughout the area over the weekend.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care were responsible for the installation after receiving a Lend Lease community grant which enabled the group to secure the boxes through wildlife nest box specialists, Hollow Log Homes.

President Luise Manning said the idea behind the boxes was to encourage animals travelling through the area to utilise the boxes and to create awareness within the community about the wildlife surrounding them.

"This area is part of the Larapinta- Karawatha glider corridor and because there are very few big, hollow trees, the animals can use these boxes for nests, shelter or protection from other animals,” Mrs Manning said.

"By having the hollow boxes the animals can breed which will encourage them to stay around and it will also help towards the eco-system.

"It's almost like providing little cosy hotels for the animals which are needed because of the lack of land due to land clearing. You can't just keep clearing without putting something back.”

The boxes are all different and cater to various animal species including gliders, possums and owls.

Mrs Manning said while it wasn't many boxes, it was a start and she hoped to see many more installed into the future.

"We will need more because we keep pushing the animals further and further out and they often can't cope because there aren't enough food sources that they like or need,” Mrs Manning said.

"We have had this on our radar for a while and we'll have the Wildlife Preservation Society monitoring the boxes, so in a few months they'll be able to tell us what's been happening and can provide a scientific evaluation as well.

"We're basically using this as a trial, so if it works out we'll look at applying for some more funding to install more. We also have the support of the Queensland Wildlife Rescue Association, so if they have an injured glider, possum or bird they can use the boxes too, so it's a win-win for everybody.”

The nesting boxes were installed on Friday, December 8 along the Spotted Gum Trail at the White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate.