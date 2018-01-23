Mum texts man instead of daughter and things get very weird

This man tried his hardest to prove he wasn’t someone’s daughter.

This man tried his hardest to prove he wasn’t someone’s daughter.

A CLUELESS mother's text message exchange with a stranger she thought was her daughter has taken the internet by storm.

The hapless mum from Wisconsin was convinced she was texting 18-year-old Jess, but was actually embroiled in a text war with a 35-year-old father of one.

"Hunny please grab milk and lunch meet on your way home," the woman wrote to the person she thought was her daughter.

"I'm pretty sure you have the wrong number. I'm already at home," the man replied.

But the annoyed mother wasn't having it, leading us to speculate that she's been at the mercy of family pranks one time too many.

"Jess, stop playing," she answered.

Jess needs to stop playing around.

The man continued with his protestations, and even provided a selfie with his bemused wife as proof, but the frustrated mum remained unconvinced.

She ploughed on with her enraged requests for lunch meats, threatening to discipline her daughter if she didn't comply when she got home.

There'd be no movies that night if Jess didn't grab some milk, turkey and ham for her mamma, the married man was brusquely informed.

The 35-year-old father of one keeps the game going.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN

Since the mother refused to listen, the man decided he may as well have some fun.

He began to respond as Jess, and seemed to be relishing ticking off a bucket list item. "I've always dreamt of the day the I should get a wrong number text just so I could mess with the other person," he wrote. "Today was that day."

When the irritated parent finally cottoned on that he was telling the truth, her reaction was intense.

He tries to let her know she has the wrong person.

THINGS ESCALATE - FAST

The mother began swearing at and attacking the stranger, shifting the blame on to him for her confusion and saying he tricked her, despite his multiple attempts to tell her he was not, in fact, Jess.

Even a selfie doesn’t help convince her this is a case of mistaken identity.

The amused man said he was going to post screenshots of the exchange online.

Mum is starting to get really mad.

"Post it after u watch your porn u sick pos ... do you treat your mother like this?" she said.

The man first posted the texts on Imgur in April, and they have since been shared everywhere. He at one point questions whether the irate texts are real, but eventually concludes the chat is "internet gold".

Do you agree?

The penny begins to drop.

Another selfie is sent.

He starts trying even harder to prove the point.

I am not sure how I feel about this.

He does have a point.