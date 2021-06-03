Angry former tenant ‘spears door’ in property dispute

George Nicholson leaves court after pleading guilty to forcible entry and wilful damage, relating to a dispute with a former housemate.

A MAN who left a share house said he discovered his landlady had sold off some of his gear when he returned to collect them.

Angered, he speared the door with a fence paling in a temper outburst, an Ipswich court heard.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court George Nicholson, 55, now living in Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to forcible entry at Goodna on Monday, May 10 this year; and wilful damage.



Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said his forcible entry caused fear to the female occupant that night and Nicholson damaged a wooden door.

Sgt Voigt said police were called to a disturbance at 9pm and a woman at the property told officers that a former resident who she had “kicked out” the day before had kicked and punched her front door.

She alleged Nicholson used an iron bar to strike the door, causing dents.

The woman said she was scared and went into a room while Nicholson went to another room and took his belongings.

Sgt Voigt said Nicholson also grabbed a fence paling and used it to “spear” through the front door. It was seen embedded in the door when police arrived.

Police found Nicholson agitated in the yard.

“He said he confronted her as she sold some of his property,” Sgt Voigt said.

“He said he lost it (his temper).”

Defence lawyer Allana Davie said Nicholson had been living in the house while renting a room from the woman.

“He instructs that he decided to leave over some issues regarding her drug use,” Ms Davie said.

“He suddenly left. And she had started to sell his property.

“He was let inside to get some belongings. Then she locked the door behind him.

“He concedes his behaviour was not good. That he overreacted to what was going on.”

Ms Davie sought for a fine as penalty, and that no conviction be recorded against Nicholson.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said his criminal history showed an offence from 30 years ago and another 25 years back.

Mr Cridland said police facts showed Nicholson “well and truly went overboard” that evening.

He fined Nicholson $1800. No conviction was recorded.