Two Goondiwindi police officers and a woman were treated for multiple bee stings yesterday.
Crime

Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

Michael Nolan
by
28th Dec 2019 10:53 AM
A WOMAN and two police officers were treated for multiple strings after a pursuit ended with a car crashing into a hive of angry bees.

Goondiwindi police were trying to locate a woman for a health check yesterday.

When they found the woman, she failed to stop.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the officers deployed a spike trap to deflate the woman's tires.

After crossing the trap, the woman left the road and hit a tree, near the intersection of Kildonan and Johnston Rd, shortly before 5pm.

The tree was home to a hive of bees enraged by the drama unfolding below.

Two police officers and the woman we stung multiple times.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat the woman for a neck injury.

She was later transported, stable, to the Goondiwindi Hospital.

The paramedics also treated the officers for bee strings.

bees goondiwindi police police queensland ambulance service stingers
Toowoomba Chronicle

