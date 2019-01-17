Angry bank customer bites guard after cash withdrawal fail

ANGRY bank customer Graham Pointing bit a security guard when he couldn't withdraw money from his bank account.

Left seething and frustrated about the lack of money, Pointing shoved a Westpac bank customer and challenged him to a fight, before badly biting a security officer who had given chase.

Graham John Pointing, 32, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm at Booval on May 4, 2018; causing a public nuisance; assault; and receiving tainted property, an Apple iPhone on September 13; and committing fraud.

Prosecuting Sergeant Brad Dick said Pointing was at the Westpac Booval bank at 1.30pm on May 4 when he attempted to withdraw money from his account, but was told it held insufficient funds.

Pointing was angry and hurled abuse at staff and customers, saying; "give me my f---ing money".

He was told to calm down but continued with his bad language calling people maggots and other profanities, and was told to leave the bank.

Pointing kept up his verbal abuse then shoved a male customer with his right shoulder and tried to coerce the man to fight him.

Pointing left and bank staff called security staff at the Booval Fair shopping centre.

One security officer followed Pointing to the outside carpark and garden bed when there was a scuffle between the two men.

Pointing yelled that he was going back to kill the staff.

The officer told him he could not go back inside and to wait until police arrived.

A punch was thrown and both men ended up on the ground, with the security officer trying to restrain Pointing.

Sgt Dick said Pointing opened his mouth and "applied pressure" to the officer's wrist, causing the skin to break.

The security officer told him repeatedly to stop biting and punched Pointing three times in an attempt to stop the biting.

Shoppers intervened to assist the security officer.

Sgt Dick told magistrate David Shepherd he saw the victim before the court case and he still carries a scar.

Sgt Dick said Pointing's actions appeared to be "an extreme over reaction".

There was no previous violence in his history.

In the other offences, Sgt Dick said an Apple iPhone was stolen on September 13 and at 3pm the same day Pointing took it, a Blu-ray player and speaker to Penny Wise in Ipswich, declared it was his and got $375.

Sgt Dick said Pointing later admitted to police he sold the phone, saying that he was effected by taking alcohol with his medication that day.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Pointing at the time had lost his job, was financially struggling, and looking after his child.

He felt frustrated with not being able to access his money and he did have money in his account.

"That was the catalyst. He'd been drinking and on anxiety medication," Mr Fairclough said.

"He suffered some facial injuries. He did not come out of it unscathed."

Pointing was sentenced to 12 months jail for the assault causing bodily harm offence and lesser for the other charges.

The sentence was suspended for two years.