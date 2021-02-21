Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Anglo stops operations at Moranbah mine after evacuation

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
21st Feb 2021 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Operations at a Moranbah mine have been stopped after an underground incident triggered workers to evacuate the site.

Anglo American management at Moranbah North withdrew workers overnight Saturday "following a change in underground conditions", a company spokeswoman said.

"We withdrew our people as a safety precaution in accordance with our procedures," she said.

Operations were stopped and were yet to resume late Sunday as Anglo American works to understand the nature of the incident in greater detail.

It is understood that will include collecting and analysing gas monitoring data and the mines inspectorate has been notified.

"We are currently taking steps to address the incident, in liaison with the regulator, prior to finalising a further risk assessment with a cross section of the workforce before resuming operations," the Anglo spokeswoman said.

 

The Grosvenor mine conveyor. Picture: Anglo American
The Grosvenor mine conveyor. Picture: Anglo American

"The safety of our workforce remains our priority and we are keeping them closely informed as we work through these technical issues."

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident which occurred overnight Saturday.

Underground mining at Moranbah North started in 1998 and the site currently operates one underground longwall and two development units.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The mine produces five to six million tonnes of hard coking coal per annum.

It is located 16km north of Moranbah.

anglo american editors picks mining news moranbah north moranbah north mine
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bulldogs coaching boost to help combat COVID impacts

        Premium Content Bulldogs coaching boost to help combat COVID impacts

        Rugby League Ipswich club keen to welcome back more footballers after playing in last year’s Volunteers Cup series.

        Ipswich’s most capped cricketer shares record career

        Premium Content Ipswich’s most capped cricketer shares record career

        Cricket ‘Quality bloke’, statistics whiz adds his name to own collection of history. See...

        Chopper airlifts motorcyclist from crash scene

        Premium Content Chopper airlifts motorcyclist from crash scene

        News A man has been flown to hospital after he was hurt in a motorbike crash in...

        HEATWAVE: Ipswich to swelter as mercury soars

        Premium Content HEATWAVE: Ipswich to swelter as mercury soars

        News Temperatures are expected to climb up to 7C higher than average