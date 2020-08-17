MINE INQUIRY: Mine boss knew of 10 Grosvenor HPIs in month
UPDATE 12PM: A MINING boss was aware of 10 methane high potential incidents at Grosvenor in the same month, but maintains adequate systems were in place to manage them.
Anglo American metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said he had a conversation with the company's executive head of underground operations, Glen Britton, after the spate of HPIs occurred at Grosvenor.
Just 10 months later, five miners were horrifically injured in an underground blast at the mine on May 6.
Mr Mitchelson told the coal mining board of inquiry he discussed process management and mitigation strategies with Mr Britton after the 10 HPIs were reported.
But when asked whether the spate of HPIs suggested control had been lost over methane at Grosvenor, Mr Mitchelson disagreed.
"I wouldn't say control over methane had been lost when we look at the entire package - the ventilation and other controls that were in place," he said.
"Goaf drainage need to be addressed and our operating practices needed to be addressed."
EARLIER 10.30AM: GAS management is a problem for Anglo American, the company's metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson says.
Mr Mitchelson is being questioned during today's Coal Mining Board of Inquiry public hearing in Brisbane.
He referred to gas management as an "issue" and "focus of the business" before admitting it was "a problem".
But Mr Mitchelson insisted that safety came before production at Anglo American's coal mines.
"Safe production has got to be the focus of the business - a safe mine is a productive mine," he said.
"Safety is our primary focus, I refer to it as safe production."
Mr Mitchelson recognised that gas problems at the company's underground mines had caused a raft of high potential incidents (HPIs) and had impacted the business.
INITIAL: THE boss of mining giant Anglo American's metallurgical coal business will appear as a witness during today's Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry in Brisbane.
Chief executive Tyler Mitchelson will be the first evidence to give evidence as the inquiry enters its third week.
The August hearings have focused on the role of the Mines Inspectorate, the role of the industry and site safety and health representatives and how the management structure and employment arrangements of the mining companies may impact on mine safety.
They have also explored the methane exceedances at Grasstree, Moranbah North and Oaky North mines.
More stories:
Anglo's new measures to prevent Grosvenor mine repeat
Tragic 60 seconds: Mine blast findings released
Grosvenor miners injured in blast take steps to recovery
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham announced the Coal Mining Board of Inquiry in the wake of the Grosvenor mine disaster, which left five workers with horrific burns injuries.
Anglo American is the mine owner.
Hearings into the Grosvenor incident are expected to occur later this year.
Members of the public are encouraged to observe the hearings on livestream or attend the hearings in person.
A livestream broadcast will be available on the inquiry's website and is accessible from any internet enabled device.
The hearings will be held in court 17 of the Brisbane Magistrates Court.
Subscriber benefits:
Five ways to get more from your digital subscription
WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online
Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered
Week three witness list:
August 17
Tyler Mitchelson - Head of Metallurgical Coal Anglo American plc
Chief Executive Officer Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Pty Ltd
Warwick Jones - Head of Human Resources
Anglo American plc - BC Met Coal
August 18
Warwick Jones - Head of Human Resources
Anglo American plc - BC Met Coal
Damien Wynn - Site Senior Executive
Grasstree Mine
August 19
Gavin Taylor
Professor Michael Quinlan - Emeritus Professor of Industrial Relations
University of New South Wales - Business School,
Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia
August 20
Professor Michael Quinlan - Emeritus Professor of Industrial Relations
University of New South Wales - Business School,
Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia
John Sleigh - Vice President Northern Region
Mine Managers Association of Australia
August 21
Ben Lewis - Regional Director
One Key Resources Limited
Greg Dalliston - Retired Industry Safety and Health Representative