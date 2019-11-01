Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Nazi costumes were unwelcome at Oktoberfest.
The Nazi costumes were unwelcome at Oktoberfest.
Food & Entertainment

Anger as Nazi uniform gang crashes Oktoberfest

by Oliver Caffrey
1st Nov 2019 8:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A group of men impersonating Nazi soldiers caused havoc in the Yarra Valley last Saturday.

The gang brazenly tried to enter the Yarra Valley Oktobefest dressed in SS uniforms, including visible swastika symbols.

Upon trying to head into the German-themed event in Lilydale, the four men were met with condemnation.

They were spoken to by security and then escorted from the venue.

"While we recognise patrons enjoy getting dressed up for this annual event, this type of behaviour is not appropriate, nor supported or condoned," Yarra Valley Oktoberfest's organisers said.

While they were promptly dealt with by security there, the group then ventured down the road to Mt Evelyn.

Initially they had tape covering their badges upon arriving, but the swastikas didn't remain covered up for long.

It's understood their outfits drew the ire of a war veteran present in the York on Lilydale, sparking a verbal altercation.

A representative for the York on Lilydale said police were not called to the hotel, but confirmed a group were asked to leave.

Oliver.caffrey@news.com.au

beer nazi okroberfest racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top 10 things to entertain families this weekend

        premium_icon Top 10 things to entertain families this weekend

        News From markets to movies, live entertainment and craft activities, there is something for everyone this weekend

        'Every day was absolutely crazy': Costco six months on

        premium_icon 'Every day was absolutely crazy': Costco six months on

        News 'If you haven't been for a while it's worth coming back.'

        Police raid on Lockyer Valley drug lab nabs three

        premium_icon Police raid on Lockyer Valley drug lab nabs three

        News A “clandestine” drug lab has been discovered on a property in the Lockyer Valley...

        Cop raid unearths secret drug lab, pseudoephedrine tablets

        premium_icon Cop raid unearths secret drug lab, pseudoephedrine tablets

        Crime A huge haul of pseudoephedrine tablets were found in a drug lab.