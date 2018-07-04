Anger after trees found cut in conservation estate

Two trees were cut down, and two others were destroyed during the process.

Two trees were cut down, and two others were destroyed during the process.

TWO large Ironbark trees estimated to be about 70 to 80 years old have been chopped down in a protected area in Springfield.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group President Luise Manning found the trees recently while walking on the Ironbark trail in the White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate.

Mrs Manning said the whoever stole the trees also broke the lock to gain entry to the estate. She called the act "an utterly disgraceful act of vandalism”.

She said in the act of chopping the trees down two other spotted gums were knocked over.

"This is an offence, it has been reported to the council,” she said.

"It's really sad, the tree took about 80 years to grow. They probably chopped it down for firewood.

"I just thought for $80 worth of firewood that's disgusting.”

"I would have bought them the firewood if they couldn't afford it.

Branches left behind after some people cut down trees in the Spring Mountain Conservation Estate.

"These trees provide food and homes to our wildlife.

"We have very few big old trees as it was extensively logged up until the 1940s.

"To say I am angry is an understatement. I'm also sad, no care was taken it smashed another gum tree over the track.

"We have beautiful ring tail possums that need the flower blossoms for food. It will take more than 80 years to grow.”

Mrs Manning said the possums and other animals needed hollows to live in and hollows were only found in old trees like the one that was chopped down.

The lock on the gate was broken so the trees could be taken out of the estate.

She doesn't want any more trees taken, and said her group has nesting boxes on some of the trees on that trail.

"This is horrible in the lead up to national tree day, in a conservation estate.

"This was set aside for the animals, what hope do they have?”

Mrs Manning wants the people responsible charged for their actions.

"Someone knows something.”

The penalty for cutting down a tree in a council controlled area is $522.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council, which is the trustee of the land, said anyone with information was urged to phone council on 3810 6666.