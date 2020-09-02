Angels fall in Ipswich sex massage sting

Wai Kwan Pun (left) and Jing Zhang have been fined for prostitution offences after an undercover bust.

TWO MUMS were busted in an undercover prostitution sting targeting an Ipswich massage parlour.

An Ipswich court this week heard a detective who posed as a client at Angels Massage parlour was offered sex "to make him happy" when he apparently told one of the workers the massage was to be his birthday treat.

In one of several prostitution cases to recently go before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the undercover police went to Angels Massage on Brisbane Rd at 11.30am on July 28.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the officers asked about additional services and were given prices and details for sexual services.

The women were then arrested and charged.

Their cases were heard separately, however, both women pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Wai Kwan Pun, 54, pleaded guilty to knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution services by another at Ipswich on July 28; and possession of tainted property including $690 in Australian currency and three mobile phones.

Jing Zhang, 48, pleaded guilty to knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution services by another at Ipswich between July 14 and July 28; and possession of tainted property of $60 in Australian currency and a mobile phone.

Sergeant Caldwell said when a detective asked Pun what extra services were available, she told them she and another female could offer a 30-minute massage with a "hand job" for $100. She also offered "full sex for 30 minutes at a charge of $120".

Sergeant Caldwell said that after revealing themselves as police officers, the detectives conducted a sweep of the premises and located Jing Zhang.

The court heard police found $690 in cash in Pun's purse and three mobile phones.

Sgt Caldwell said Pun's phones held multiple text messages from men requesting sexual services.

Defence lawyer Mandy Wang said Pun had been living in Australia since 2016 and was financially supporting her daughter at university in China.

"She says the money ($690) was earnings from two days as she had no time to go to the bank," Ms Wang said.

"My client does have previous history for the same offence, however, it was two years ago.

"She instructs she tried to find other work but couldn't."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said she had previously been employed in the legitimate massage industry but then found it hard to find other work.

"Ms Pun prostitution in Queensland is legal but it is permissible under very strict legislation," Mr Kinsella said.

"The reason for this is to ensure the safety and health of those who desire to work in the prostitution industry.

"The legislation structure is to avoid the exploitation of sex workers."

Pun was fined $800 with no conviction recorded.

In the case against Zhang, police prosecutor Jack Scott said Zhang told police she was in Australia on a bridging visa and only worked at the massage parlour for two weeks prior.

She had been sleeping at the shop, and admitted she provided massage with a "happy ending" for $70.

"She said she earned $3000 in the past two weeks and it was transferred to a friend," Mr Scott said.

Defence lawyer Jiabei Qi said Zhang worked as a cleaner, also supporting family members in China.

"She instructs she did not understand the relevant law," Ms Qi said.

Zhang was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

In both cases the prostitution earnings were forfeited to the Crown.