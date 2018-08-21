Angela's passion shines through arrangements

BLOOMING GREAT: Angela Jacob from Brassall Florist has a real passion for her business.

BLOOMING GREAT: Angela Jacob from Brassall Florist has a real passion for her business. Cordell Richardson

TWENTY-EIGHT years and going strong, that is how long Brassall Florist has been operating with Angela Jacob as owner manager.

It is now just eight months since the business moved to 100 Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall. The site was the former yellow mower shop, which was well known to locals.

The shop is homely and ablaze with colour from the variety of flowers on display. Flowers are a consuming passion for Ms Jacob.

"People love to get flowers - they are perfect for all occasions. They are a very personal thing," she said.

The personal touch is probably what sets Ms Jacob apart from many other florists. It is her eye for detail and a listening ear to hear the story of why flowers are being sent.

"I interpret emotion to send that through the design and the choice of flowers. It is very personal and individual," she said.

Ms Jacob started in floristry when she was 10 years old.

"I entered a local competition and the judge used to work for the Royal Sydney Easter Show in the floral section. She told my mum and dad that I had a real talent."

Ms Jacob continued on until she finished Year 12 and then undertook a commercial florist course.

"I travelled over to Grovely each day, I remember it was one and half hours each way," she said.

She worked for the former owner of Brassall Florist. She continued to study and at 18 years of age was offered the business.

"Mum and dad helped out because an 18-year-old could not get a business loan," she said.

The rest is history.

Her mother, Kaye Otto, continues to work in the business.

"It is a real joy to share this journey with mum, in a kind of way it rewards her," Ms Jacob said.

"The online floral industry has had a big impact on the whole industry. Customers' buying habits are now different. I bring integrity and a heart to the business.

"People love to see the flowers, not just order them over the phone. Seeing the flowers and talking over what the client wants is the real flesh and blood of the industry."

One thing Ms Jacob cannot do is repeat an arrangement.

"It is individual and for a particular purpose. I consider it a gift. It is not about a set design, it is creativity," she said.

Every arrangement is a clean canvas and she brings the message alive through the floral arrangement.

"We cater for the whole range of life experiences, it is every celebration or recognition. It is truly from birth to death and every event in between. Brassall Florist now also carries a range of candles, homewares and jewellery to bring diversity to the business."

"The move has been good for us. It has given me a lot more room and a very visible location. I am on Facebook and currently developing an official website. People should visit me at my Facebook page or drop in to the store."

Brassall Florist is open 9am-5 pm Monday-Friday. The business delivers on a Saturday.

For more information, phone 3201 6088.