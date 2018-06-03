How Tom Cruise shocked Andy Lee

ANDY Lee has explained how a surprisingly down-to-earth Tom Cruise became his favourite celebrity guest.

During a recent trip to Brisbane promoting new Channel 9 show Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation, Lee told how he was to interview the Hollywood star for movie Valkyrie in 2008, and brought in his best mate Horgs to fill in for absent co-host Hamish Blake.

"His publicist comes in and goes 'there will be no questions about (ex-wife) Katie (Holmes), there will be no questions about (daughter) Suri, there will be no questions about Scientology. All questions have to be about Valkyrie'. Horgs is freaking out because he hadn't seen the movie," Lee (right) said.

Tom Cruise in Valkyrie.

"Door swings open, Tom walks in, he has introduced himself to the sound guy, the producer … and I said 'I heard there's a few rules' and he says 'oh, we'll be fine and, anyway, when are you going to marry Megan (Gale)?' That was the first thing he said to me. I was dating Megan at the time. I said 'sorry Tom, you haven't been briefed'."

After the interview Cruise continued to talk about Lee's life. Two years later the former Hit 105 drive show host went into the studio to do a phone interview with Cruise.

"I said to my producer 'don't worry, I'll do it'. I picked up the phone and said hello. I heard 'hello, is Sam Cavanagh there?'. And I was like 'Tom, is that you?' and he goes 'Andy, is that you? What are you doing taking your own calls?'. And I was like 'what are you doing making your own calls?'," Lee said. "The first thing he said was 'how's Horgs?' So that's pretty good. He remembered."

Andy Lee at the Osbourne Hotel in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Blake and Lee will be reunited on tomorrow's episode of Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation, which will also feature Sonia Kruger and Molly Daniels, daughter of Gen X team leader Robyn Butler.