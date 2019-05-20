Bolt: Why the climate change election failed the Left

LABOR and the Greens called this the climate change election. They were right. And - great news - they lost.

That's why the Prime Minister Scott Morrison's "miracle" win is so massively important.

Yes, the climate will now change. But it's the cultural climate that will change, and for the better.

See, that great global warming scare crusade - all those rallies, those hysterical students on strike, those anti-Adani protesters, those GetUp crusaders - have been crushed.

Remember what the Left said, right up until polling day.

Labor leader Bill Shorten: "This election is all about climate change."

Greens leader Richard Di Natale: "This is a climate change election."

Indeed it was. Yet Labor - which vowed to cut global warming emissions by four times more than even the Liberals - crashed after nearly three years of leading in every opinion poll.

Bill Shorten, flanked by his wife Chloe Shorten, conceding defeat last night. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It lost despite claiming the public shared its messianic faith that the world was warming dangerously (it isn't) and that Australia could help stop it (it can't).

The Liberals - who didn't even mention climate change in their election launch - won instead, in a campaign where they demanded voters consider the cost of Labor's promises.

Look where Labor's campaign was destroyed: Queensland, where Labor implicitly threatened to stop the giant Adani coal project.

Shorten had expected to win three or four seats there, but lost two. Queenslanders turned out to be outraged by urban salvation-seekers sacrificing Queensland jobs on the altar of global warming.

That's why locals also booed an anti-Adani protest convoy last month when former Greens leader Bob Brown led it through their towns.

Labor's predicted swing also evaporated in outer-suburban seats of Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, and poorer parts of Tasmania, where voters can't afford even higher power prices, thanks to global warming policies.

True, Labor was also badly damaged by its promise to raise another $490 billion in taxes over 10 years - particularly its promise to hit the franked dividends of superannuants.

But take the Left at its word: this was above all a climate change election.

Greens leader Senator Richard Di Natale. Picture: File/AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

I can understand why so many ABC presenters yesterday were in denial about this rejection of Labor's warmist scheme. They'd had no idea there was such hostility to it. But that's because sceptical Australians are often so scared of the Left's bullying that they shut up - until they get into a polling booth.

Scott Morrison might have shut up, too, but for two huge mistakes made by Bill Shorten.

Morrison would have said almost nothing about global warming because he knows the warming-obsessed media would have torn him apart.

He also could not risk provoking open war with Turnbull and his warmist supporters in the party.

But Shorten stupidly let him attack Labor's policy by proxy, when he promised Labor would make Australians buy as many electric cars as they do petrol ones. Voters could immediately see this was crazy. Electric cars cost more, and where are all the recharging stations? Who wants to wait half an hour to charge up?

Morrison pounced, and Labor lost a week of campaigning trying to explain this nonsense promise, with Shorten clueless on recharging times.

Another week was lost with Shorten making up a string of excuses for his ludicrous refusal to tell voters the cost of the rest of his global warming plan. He looked plain shifty, especially after economist Brian Fisher put that cost at $250 billion over a decade. No wonder voters started to fear Labor and its global warming plans. How much would this really hurt? What good would it actually do? (Answer: none. Australia's emissions are too small.)

By the end, Shorten was desperately suggesting a vote for Labor would give us fewer droughts. What a joke. No wonder Labor lost.

And good, because finally the intellectual climate may improve. Voters will now know warmist politicians aren't honest about the cost of their schemes. Politicians will now know the power of GetUp and the anti-Adani hordes is less than they feared.

And Labor will know - or had better - that it must drop its more extreme global warming policies. It's got to be honest now about how global warming policies hurt the poor. And mustn't.

The Queensland Labor Government will crack first. It's seen the backlash to federal Labor and knows voters will punish them, too, for putting the warmist cult of the wealthy above the jobs of workers. Bet on this: the Adani mine will finally be approved.

What a result. Hysteria confounded, and reason rewarded. Brilliant.