Bogut excited about Warriors-Kings potential

Sydney Kings star Andrew Bogut hopes his return to the Warriors will help both franchises. Picture: Getty Images

Andrew Bogut has declared his Golden State Warriors deal is about much more than his own basketball career.

Bogut told News Corp he is equally motivated to help the Sydney Kings, the NBL and Basketball Australia from a business perspective.

The veteran Boomers big man has the option of a future ownership stake in the Kings, so he wants to build a sustained partnership with the back-to-back NBA champions.

"You never know, this could result in a pre-season game," Bogut told The Daily Telegraph.

"Hopefully a long standing relationship when the Warriors need something in Australia or the Kings need something in San Francisco.

"I know the owners have somewhat touched base already and it is a great opportunity for the NBL and the Sydney Kings almost as much as it is for me.

"It is an awesome time."

Bogut sees a number of similarities between the Kings and the Warriors.

He says both teams play in Harbour cities where the expectation to perform is profound.

Bogut wants to use his short-term stint with Golden State to help the Sydney Kings establish a strong connection with one of the best franchises in world sport.

This week alone, Bogut's Warriors' signing has resulted in significant global attention for the Kings and the NBL.

ESPN's SportsCenter program had his looming NBA return as their lead story.

Bogut says this exposure for Australian basketball is invaluable.

"You couldn't pay for it if you wanted to," he said.

"There is no physical value of that.

"That is kind of without tooting my own horn, is what I was talking about before I joined anyone in the NBL.

"People thought it was kind of a retirement circuit for me, which it never was basketball wise.

"It is also the things I can bring off the floor, business wise and networking.

"There is no value on that.

"I think creating those relationships, especially with the ownership group we have in Sydney with some pretty powerful businessmen who know what they are doing, is sensational."

Bogut also hopes his NBA return following his successful NBL stint will encourage other stars to see Australia as a legitimate career destination.

"It will not only help the Kings but the NBL," he said.

"People will say, 'hang on, this guy was playing in a league that we thought was a little old Australian league.

"How is he still playing at a decent level?

"I think it is a win-win for everybody."

Bogut revealed he will also play the role of recruiter for the Kings during his stint with Golden State.

"I'm sure there will be some G-League guys come and work out with us at some point," he said.

"It will be all about maintaining and even creating those relationships."

Interim Kings CEO Paul Kind is expecting Bogut to have a major impact at Golden State.

Kind is also enthused about the commercial advantage of having the franchise's marquee man return to the NBA.

"It is an enormous opportunity," Kind said.

"The benefits of having Andrew play in the best league in the world in team that is probably one of the top five sporting teams in the world.

"We see enormous opportunity and we're excited to be able to work through this with Andrew.

"Most importantly from the Kings perspective, we know Andrew is committed to coming back.

"He will return more determined than ever for our next season."