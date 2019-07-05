Menu
RACE-READY: Jacob Willis, Gary Campbell, Craig Frohmuller and Rod Willis with the racing mowers.
'An ordinary ride-on mower seems slow after this'

WITH some simple changes, ride-on lawn mowers can be transformed from sensible devices used for keeping grass well manicured into racing machines.

If you don't believe it, the mower display at the Laidley show may change your mind.

Craig Frohmuller and his team brought their lawnmowers to the Esk show and found they were a hit among both younger and older generations.

"The people at Esk loved it, especially the younger ones,” Mr Frohmuller said.

"The fact they could get up close ... and a few of them came and sat on them.

"They really took to them,” he said.

While the youngsters were climbing, their parents were busy snapping pictures.

He said the premise behind the mowers was simple.

"They're ride-on mowers with the pulley swapped over,” he said.

"We swap the back pulley to the engine and the pulley on the engine goes onto the gearbox at the back and that's about it.”

The effect was increased speed, but it also compromised the mower's ability to mow.

"It makes it go faster,” he said.

"An ordinary ride-on mower seems awfully slow after this.”

Laidley Show Society secretary Dalray McCarthy said the society was greatly looking forward to the mower display.

"We've been trying to find someone for the past three years,” Ms McCarthy said.

"So when they contacted us we were over the moon. We jumped on it really quick to work it into the program.”

Gary Campbell from Campbell Fabricating and Engineering said he was keen to sponsor the display.

"I think it's a great idea,” Mr Campbell said.

"It's a good crowd-pleaser but it's something different and that's what these country shows need.”

