An electric way to finish Ipswich Cup

GREAT GIG: The Electric 80s will be performing at the after party following the Ipswich Cup. Contributed

ROCK out to some of the biggest names in the music industry like Bon Jovi, Madonna and Pat Benatar at the Ipswich Cup after-party.

Featuring The Electric 80s, punters will be transported back in time to one of the best music decades of all time to dance the night away.

The Electric 80s keyboard player Jon Rouse said the band would be playing all the big hits.

"We cover a lot of the favourites from Blondie to Van Halen, Billy Idol, Madonna, The Eurythmics, Pat Benetar, Pseudo Echo, Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses and more," Rouse said.

"We try to completely take the song and reproduce it as close as possible to the original, and I reckon we do them justice.

"We try to emulate the band as much as possible. The two girls in our group go off stage and get changed into something that suits the song. For example, when we sing Mickey, they come out in cheerleader outfits."

This will be the band's second performance at the Ipswich Cup.

"We have played there before, a couple of years ago," Rouse said.

"Our last show was huge. From where I sit at the back on the keyboards, there was a sea of people as far as the eye could see.

"The whole band is really pumped to play again this year.

"It will be a good way to wrap up a big day of racing."

The band will take to the main stage in the new forecourt area immediately following the presentation of the last race -about 4.40pm and play until 7.30pm.