Aussie killed in brutal bar fight

AN Australian man has been killed after being brutally attacked at a bar in a Thai party town.

The victim is believed to have been attacked by up to five men who had been drinking at the Ruby Lounge in Pattaya on Friday night.

A witness said the Australian was thrown across the room, repeatedly punched and then had his head stomped on several times as he lay on the floor.

It's believed the victim was from Melbourne.

"He [the attacker] smashed his foot from above in the guys [victim's] face at least 10-15 times with full force. That whole incident lasted probably 20 seconds," a witness wrote on social media.

The attack left the man unconscious and with "horrible" wounds to his face.

"Barstools were flying everywhere and I'm pretty sure some other customers and maybe even girls were hit. The guy was totally out of control."

The witness claimed the attackers took pictures of the injured Australian as he was dying.

"The bully's buddies where making pics of the poor guy and were very proud of her friend. They didn't make an attempt to leave the bar. We left the scene before the ambulance arrived," the post read.

An American man has been arrested over the incident. Local media report the man initially fled the scene but then handed himself into police.

Both the Australian man and the American had been drinking heavily in the bar for several hours before the violence began.

The Ruby Club promotes itself as a venue that " knows how to heat things up and bring a flirty mood to your night out with there selection of fun girls all dedicated to putting a smile on your face. Come Join The Fun At Ruby Club!"

It's website boasts of having "five comfortable rooms close to the action" alongside pictures of scantily clad young women.

A statement from the Ruby Club management said: "An altercation lasting less than 20 seconds between two customers on Friday night resulted in one person being taken to hospital with serious looking injuries, which sadly resulted in him passing away in the early hours of Saturday morning. No other customer or staff member was injured during the incident.

The other individual involved handed himself in to police and it is understood he is to remain in custody until a court appearance in 10 days or so."

It continued: "Whilst our thoughts remain with the victims relatives, we would also like to thank the emergency services for their prompt and professional attention in dealing with the incident."

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the man's death.

"DFAT is providing consular assistance to the family," a spokesman said.

