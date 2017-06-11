Why Ipswich is sick of illegal hoons on our roads

I AM one of Ipswich's newest residents who recently relocated here from an idyllic interstate location to take up gainful employment in Brisbane.

When I told family and friends I was moving to Ipswich they were unanimously aghast, wondering if I had lost my mind.

Although, it's fair to say that not one of my peers had ever experienced Ipswich, so their opinion of the place was based exclusively on hearsay.

"Drongo's Unite", one friend wryly quipped when farewelling me for this part of Queensland.

Upon moving here, I was more than pleasantly surprised. My as yet unseen rental was homely, and the neighbourhood seemed friendly.

Very quickly I made up my mind this was somewhere I could buy and settle.

However, there was one aspect of Ipswich that would overshadow, for me almost destroy, its colonial loveliness.

Since day one my routine has been disrupted and my peace robbed from me by the driving, or should I say "hoon", culture that rules Ipswich.

I will use my own street, Thorn St, to illustrate what I mean.

In bed of a night I'm kept awake listening to reckless drivers in V8s pointlessly roaring up and down my street as well as Salisbury and Warwick Rds, and Limestone and Brisbane Sts.

And the residents just silently endure the noise.

Hoping there's not malicious intent coming their way in the form of a reckless hoon with nothing better to do.

The thuggish driving culture here is not just unsettling it's illegal.

So, the mayoral candidate who puts up their hand up and says enough is enough it's 2017 will get my vote.

CONCERNED RESIDENT

Thorn St