School zone 'an accident waiting to happen'

PARENTS of children attending a Springfield school are calling for change to the current pick-up and drop-off zone amid concerns for pedestrian safety.

The section of road where Springfield Lakes Boulevard and Summit Drive meet outside Springfield Lakes State School is the main area of concern, with vehicles clogging up the no standing area outside the school's pick-up and drop-off area.

Concerned parent, Brad McKay, said the pick-up/drop-off area at Springfield Lakes State School was an accident waiting to happen. Myjanne Jensen

Springfield Lakes resident and father to three children attending the school, Brad McKay, said he waited outside the hotspot for his children every day and believed the area was an accident waiting to happen.

"It's a terrible area, it's dangerous and there have been numerous close calls where kids are nearly getting hit because they can't see because of the cars lined up," Mr Mckay said.

"It's disregard for the road rules and as you can see behind me there is a no standing zone there, but cars will continue to line up and park there which clogs up the roundabout and people can't get through.

"This is morning and night."

Springfield Lakes SS mother, Rebecca Smith, usually arrives just after 2pm to get a park at the School's car park. Myjanne Jensen

Another parent, Rebecca Smith, said she made the choice to arrive early at the school to ensure she could get a park that was safe and easy to access for her and her children.

"I usually get here much earlier, so will arrive not long after 2pm so that I can get a park at the car park," Ms Smith said.

"I see people parking really close to the top of the street which makes it very difficult for people to see oncoming traffic.

"I have seen the police hanging around here sometimes as there will be a queue of cars outside the pick-up zone.

"People should just park a bit down the street and walk."

Stacey Aspinall avoids driving to the school and instead prefers to ride her bike with her two boys. Myjanne Jensen

Mother to two students at the school, Stacey Aspinall, said she now cycled to and from the school as she didn't feel it was worth the hassle driving.

"Everyone just gets so angry here, it's horrendous," Ms Aspinall said.

"There are always cars banked up here from around 2:45pm until just after 3 o'clock and there are also lots of trucks and tradies trying to get through.

"I tried driving here a few times and it was awful, so now we just ride here instead."

Springfield police Sergeant Dale Gough said there were complaints at many schools across the Ipswich police district and police regularly performed targeted patrols and operations to target risky behaviour.

"A joint operation was conducted across the Ipswich District with Ipswich City Council targeting identified problems around schools during the first week back at school this term," Sergeant Gough said.

"The community expects road users in and around schools to consider the safety of others at all times. Where engineering solutions are a viable option, local ICC Councillors have been approached along with the ICC engineering division."

Mr McKay said he believed the road should be extended to ensure people could still get past cars in the pick-up zone area which he felt would free up more room and reduce the amount of congestion to the area.

"I said a while ago they should cut another strip there (the pick-up and drop-off zone) and still leave the road open," he said.

"I mean it's not going to do much, you just need to move the footpath up and extend the road to make it wider there.

"Least then people can come around this way (Summit Drive) and come through."

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland said it was disappointing a small number of parents were parking illegally and dangerously, but that congestion during peak pick-up and drop-off periods was common at most schools.

"Council has not received any complaint about the specific issue raised at Springfield Lakes State School however it will undertake appropriate review and compliance action to improve safety," Cr Ireland said.

"One of the most effective ways to reduce congestion at local schools is for parents and children to consider active means of transport, such as walking or cycling.

"Council acknowledges that walking or riding for the entire home to school journey may not be practical for everyone or every trip, however parking a little distance from the school grounds - down the road, at a local park or in a side street - and then walking can help alleviate congestion and has important health benefits."

Springfield Daily Record has approached Springfield Lakes State School for comment but are yet to receive a response.

Ipswich City Council operates its School Safe Parking Project, a project delivered in partnership with community and business groups, the Department of Main Roads, the Department of Education and the Queensland Police Service.