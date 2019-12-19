Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMY SHARK // GC 60TH PROFILES
AMY SHARK // GC 60TH PROFILES
Music

Amy Shark tells all on new collab

by Emily Halloran
19th Dec 2019 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMY Shark has worked with some of the biggest producers in the music industry and has collaborated with US favourites The Chainsmokers.

The Gold Coast golden girl Shark, 33, teamed up with DJ duo Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart for The Reaper. It was released this month.

"I met the boys almost two years ago," Shark told the Bulletin. "We have been wanting to do something for a long time.

"We just kept in touch and kept sending songs back and forth and The Reaper just felt right.

 

Amy Shark. Picture: Supplied
Amy Shark. Picture: Supplied

 

"The boys are usually 100 songs ahead of anyone else in the game. They don't stop. They are extremely talented.

"They had written the track but they let me put some Shark flavour on it. I was lucky enough to work on the song in my studio on the Gold Coast."

The video was viewed 2.2 million times in two days on YouTube. In a week, it's reached 3.1 million views.

"I knew my fans would like it. It's nice and moody," she laughed.

US DJ duo The Chainsmokers.
US DJ duo The Chainsmokers.


"I feel like I've definitely gained a lot of The Chainsmokers' fans too, which is lovely."

Asked if she had other collaborations in the works, Shark said: "This is top secret information my friend. But I'd love to have Eminem on a song one day."

Shark's 2018 album Love Monster was estimated to be downloaded on Spotify more than 1.5 million times every month.

Her single Adore from her 2017 album Night Thinker has been played more than 50 million times on Spotify, and I Said Hi more than 32 million times in two years.

More Stories

Show More
amy shark entertainment music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 178 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 178 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        • 19th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
        TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        premium_icon TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        News The rests stops are vital for truckies, who between 10pm and 6am, are most at risk...

        Couple shares secret to sixty years of happy marriage

        premium_icon Couple shares secret to sixty years of happy marriage

        News The couple is celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary getting married in 1959.

        Two-term limit for councillors knocked back

        premium_icon Two-term limit for councillors knocked back

        News A petition calling for a two-term limit for mayors and councillors has been knocked...