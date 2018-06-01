Amusement parlour, Bingo planned for old commercial building

PLANS to build an amusement parlour, bingo facility and function room in a disused commercial building have been revealed.

Developers this week applied to Ipswich City Council to put up eight signs on a commercial building on Brisbane St, revealing plans to include community charities, a spots simulator and Bingo.

EPIC Events and Parties, Bingoer Shop and promotions, Trisha's Crafty Studio, Bingo Assist and Team Cupcake are among the proposed tenants.

Team Cupcake was established in 2011 and is a not-for-profit charity 'dedicated to helping ease the burden for Ipswich people that are going through cancer treatment'.

In the past, the two-storey building, which was impacted in the 2011 floods, has been used for multiple commercial and retail businesses, including laser tag.

Development plans before the council reveal the amusement parlour component will feature a sports simulator and a courtesy bus and kitchen will also be included in the plans.

A decision is yet to be recorded against the application.