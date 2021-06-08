Ampol and CSIRO get behind Brisbane hydrogen start-up

A Brisbane entrepreneur with a big tech success story already to his name has launched a new hydrogen start-up with $5m in backing from the CSIRO and Ampol.

It has been a busy couple of weeks for Tritium co-founder Paul Sernia. Not only has Mr Sernia's vehicle recharging company sealed a $1.8 billion dollar deal to list on the NASDAQ but he has launched a new start up targeting the burgeoning hydrogen market.

Brisbane-based Endua, backed by $5 million in funding from the CSIRO, investment fund Main Sequence and Ampol, will develop "green hydrogen" generators to replace diesel fuel now used to power remote mines and regional communities. Green hydrogen is produced from 100 per cent renewable sources.

Mr Sernia (illustrated) said off-grid industries, remote towns and regional communities tended to rely on electricity from diesel generators, which are expensive to run and produce a lot of greenhouse emissions and pollution.

Mr Sernia said the off-grid diesel generator market uses $1.5 billion worth of the fuel each year and creates 200,000 tonnes of carbon emissions meaning an alternative needed to be found as the country transitioned to renewables.

"Ampol are on board because they see the potential of the technology for their 80,000 diesel customers," he said. "The technology can be easily scaled up to store larger amounts of energy which is not always the case with other energy storage systems."

The technology, developed by CSIRO over more than a decade, uses solar, wind and other renewable energy sources to create hydrogen gas through electrolysis, which can then be transformed into electricity.

"The hydrogen-based technology we are working on will make it possible for regional communities, towns and industries like mines and remote infrastructure to become self-sustaining from the grid using only renewables," he said.

Tritium co-founder Paul Sernia. Picture:Claudia Baxter

Mr Sernia said hydrogen was set to play a pivotal role as the economy rapidly transitioned to renewable energy to power homes, cars and businesses.

"After being exposed to the energy sector through my work with Tritium, it was clear there was still more work to be done in Australia's transition to renewable energy," said Mr Sernia. "Solar, wind, hydro and batteries all play a part in getting us to net zero.

"Yet there are situations and locations where these sources won't get us all the way there and hydrogen will play a crucial role but only with the right technology and business model to make hydrogen power generation and storage cost effective."

The Federal Government last year outlined plans to build an Australian hydrogen industry that could generate about 8,000 jobs and about $11 billion a year in GDP by 2050.

The Queensland government has established a $15 million industry fund to support hydrogen projects in the state as it moves to take advantage of export opportunities to countries such as Japan, which is looking to reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports.

CSIRO chief executive Dr Larry Marshall said unlocking the benefits of hydrogen would require a "Team Australia" approach with collaboration between science and industry. The company uses the "venture science" development model, which gave birth to Australian plant-based meat firm v2food and space startup Quasar.

Mr Sernia, along with David Finn and James Kennedy, founded Tritium in 2001 to commercialise lightweight motor control technology they developed for their solar car racing team. It has since gone on develop recharging stations for electric vehicles around the world.

Earlier this month Tritium announced it would create hundreds of new jobs in Brisbane over the next five years after striking a deal to list on the US stockmarket.

Tritium will join the Nasdaq in the US following a merger with a US investment firm.

The deal with a US investment firm, which values Tritium at $1.8 billion, will not only provide the Brisbane company with a profile on the world's most famous tech exchange but also give it a substantial war-chest.

The company's sales are set to soar from $84 million to $1.5 billion over the next five years as the growth of electric vehicles skyrockets around the globe.

The global passenger electric vehicle market is expected to achieve compound annual growth of nearly 20 per cent through to 2040.

The company's chargers are now used around the world by leading companies including

Harley Davidson, Daimler, Volkswagen and Ford.

GRAND LADY SOLD

One of Queensland's oldest hotels is set for a new lease of life less than a month after liquidators were appointed to its former owners.

An undisclosed Sydney buyer is negotiating the purchase of the century-old Grand Hotel in Bundaberg for about $4 million, securing the future of the popular watering hole in the sugar city. CBRE Hotel's Paul Fraser said the final terms of the sale were being hammered out by the buyer, a former Bundaberg resident now living in Sydney.

"He plans to return to Bundaberg to run the hotel," said Mr Fraser. "It is in such a key part of the CBD that it will be really good to have it operating again."

Grand Hotel Bundaberg

Mr Fraser said there had been strong interest in the 2024 sq m property, on the corner of Bourbong and Targo streets, which closed in March after its former owners hit financial strife. The Victorian Supreme Court wound up Minfel, trading as the Grand Hotel Bundaberg, on May 26 after an application by creditor AGL Sales.

The hotel had undergone a major renovation last year, which refreshed the main bar, restaurant, function rooms and beer garden.

Mr Fraser said the hotel provided a myriad of options for the new owner. The property also had 543 sq of high exposure retail tenancies which provided solid revenue potential.

--Additional reporting by Chris Herde