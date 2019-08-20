Amped-up Absalom channels MMA idol

MMA exponent Hayden Absalom fought his way to bronze at the Cadet World Championships in Rome.

MMA exponent Hayden Absalom fought his way to bronze at the Cadet World Championships in Rome. Cordell Richardson

MMA: Inspired by ghosts of warriors past and present adrenaline-charged modern-day gladiator Hayden Absalom claimed third at the inaugural IMMAF Cadet World Championships in Rome.

There amid some of a civilisation's greatest monuments, some 7000 supporters, coaches and officials piled into the home of Italian Grappling and Mixed Martial Arts to witness the future of hand-to-hand combat sports vie for supremacy in the octagon.

It was the first event held under the modified rules designed to encourage the involvement of juniors in the high-octane sport.

As he toured the Eternal City the 12-year-old gasped in awe at the site of some of history's most bloodthirsty scenes, the famed Coloseum.

In his own arena, his courage honoured those ancient champions.

It was the Bellbird Park Secondary College brawler's maiden major international tournament and the little master was thrown into the deep end against the best 49-52kg 12-13-year-old fighters from the United States, Ireland and Ukraine.

The TMG MMA Redbank Plains trained fighter admitted he approached his challenge with apprehension.

No official Australian team or coaches were in attendance, so he arrived with only his father, Paul, in his corner.

However, he soon found an ally in the Irish coach.

The Paddy's are a powerhouse in MMA headlined by villainous superstar Conor McGregor.

In a kind show of sportsmanship and cosmopolitanism the hardened expert was only too willing to share his years of knowledge and experience.

Not only did he teach the Max Holloway fan who first hit the training mat aged six techniques he had not yet been exposed to, but he also helped him to feel comfortable, settled and focused.

Ironically, the kid from down under met one of his new-found mentor's countrymen in the first round.

Under the tailor-made rules pro-activity is rewarded rather than aggression, while striking to the face and several jiu-jitsu moves are not permitted.

But the adjustments did not worry an adrenaline-fuelled Absalom as he channelled his featherweight world champion idol to eliminate his opponent.

"I did what I usually do,” he said describing how he overcame his apprehension.

"I started warming up and stopped thinking about it.

"I just put it out of my mind. Before you compete you get an adrenaline rush.”

That rush is the reason why Absalom loves the sport and he rode it all of the way to the semi-final before the judges' thumbs turned down.

The battle for gold was lost but a war for pride was still to wage.

The young Ipswich fighter displayed typical courage and spirit to recover and take the bronze.

Elated with how he performed in his first international competition, Absalom and his father made the most of their time abroad.

The jet-setting father and son duo savoured sights in London, Paris and Egypt during a whirlwind odyssey.

On his first overseas trip the youngster rated a trip to Disneyland as the highlight away from the octagon.

Absalom's dad attributed his son's rise to his dedication to training and excellent instruction, and he praised coach Stuart Ashby.

He said his son would continue to work hard in preparation for a State tournament at the Gold Coast in October, with a view to targeting a place on the official Australian team expected to attend next year's World Cadet Championships.

"I put it down to coaching,” he said.

"I can't thank Stuart enough.”