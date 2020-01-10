Menu
Minister Cameron Dick, Assistant Commissioner Kevin Walsh, Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen, and Steve Noakes from Binna Burra Lodge visited the burnt out site of the Binna Burra Lodge last year. Picture: Adam Head
News

Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
10th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMID the destruction being left behind by fires south of the border, Ipswich residents are being urged not to forget those who are still battling with the aftermath of fires closer to home.

When bushfires ripped through parts of the Scenic Rim late last year, they left a trail of heartbreak from the region's eastern outskirts, right across to the Great Dividing Range.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the stoic nature of many of the farmers in his region meant that the full cost of the damage was not always realised.

Amid the more widely publicised fires that destroyed homes and businesses on the eastern side of the region, farmers near Boonah lost kilometres of fencing, in addition to feed for their livestock.

"On top of the drought, they've lost the ability to create cash flow for the next 12 months," Cr Christensen said.

"There is still a lot of distress in some communities."

Cr Christensen also called on Ipswich people to support the battling tourism industry, which has dealt with mass cancellations in the wake of the recent fires.

binna burra lodge bushfire2019 greg christensen scenic rim
Ipswich Queensland Times

